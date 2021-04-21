Quarantined police cruiser still off limits after doves hatch near hood

CARROLLTON, Texas -- A pair of dove eggs on a Carrollton Police SUV, the department has been protecting for the last three weeks by keeping the vehicle out of service, have hatched.
We aren’t really sure exactly when they were born because momma keeps hiding them under her wings,” Carrollton Police spokesperson Jolene DeVito told CBS 11. “We suspected they’d been born over the weekend, but yesterday was the first day both she and dad totally vacated and gave us a peek.”
On March 30, police noticed a dove built a nest and laid a couple of eggs between the windshield and the hood of the SUV parked at police headquarters.
The next day, an officer put yellow police tape along the driver’s side door and put the keys somewhere else as well.
“Everyone seems to be fine,” DeVito said of the mom, dad and babies. “Once they (babies) learn to fly, we’ll finally get our car back.”
