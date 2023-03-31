Rare 'high risk' storm alert issued for parts of Midwest and Mid-South including potential for violent, long-track tornadoes

Nearly 90 million people are at risk of severe storms, including tornadoes and damaging winds, on Friday.

 CNN Weather

A rare "high risk" Level 5 out of 5 alert has been issued for parts of the Midwest and Mid-South, impacting nearly 3 million people, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said Friday.

High risk areas include portions of southeastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois and northeastern Missouri, and includes places like Davenport, Iowa, and Iowa City. The second area is farther south and includes portions of eastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi and southwestern Tennessee. Memphis, Tennessee, is included in the high risk area.