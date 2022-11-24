ALBANY ─ Atlanta chalk artist Jessie Queen also has emerged as the queen of the Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest. Queen’s work was recognized as Best of Show in the professional category during the weekend ChalkFest gathering, an award she also won at the 2021 festival.
Taking first place in the school category was the Westover High School team. The top individual entry for amateur community artists was Amelia Curtis.
“We at the AMA look at this festival as a gift to the community,” Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “The weather was beautiful, and it was heart-warming to see all of the smiling faces of people of all ages who were enjoying all of the unique art, as well as the music, food and drink.
“We are entering the season when many people focus on gratitude, and we are thankful for the talented artists and musicians who participated, our partners, and the community who came out. And we are grateful to our generous sponsors who made it possible to offer ChalkFest with free admission. None of this would have come together so beautifully without the support of our ChalkFest 2022 chairperson, the visionary Summer Cotten, an AMA Board Member, and, of course, our staff who contribute their time, energy, creativity, and good cheer to all they do day in, day out.”
This year, professional chalk artists were asked to use the theme “Heroes,” inspired by the exhibition “Fighters for Freedom; William H. Johnson Picturing Justice,” which is on view in the AMA’s Haley Gallery through Dec. 10. The heroes created on the 200 block of South Front Street ranged in subject matter from well-known people, including Harriet Tubman and Maya Angelou, to personal heroes to fictional icons, such as Spider-Man and Thor.
Amateur participants were encouraged — but not required — to incorporate the Heroes theme. The Westover team’s piece was titled Westover Forever, and depicted the late Chadwick Boseman as his iconic Marvel movie character Black Panther, with wings and a halo. Amelia Curtis created an image of a mushroom in her piece.
Queen’s winning entry was a portrait of Mahsa Asini, an Iranian woman who died under suspicious circumstances in September after she was arrested by the Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police in Iran, for not wearing a hijab. Iranian officials contend she had a heart attack, but other reports based on witness accounts and leaked medical scans assert she died from injuries caused by police brutality. Her death sparked widespread protests that have been met with a violent crackdown by Iranian security forces.
Queen said she wanted to help tell Asini’s story and “uplift the voices of women who are suffering.”
“I wanted to elevate the voices of other women who are over there struggling right now,” she said. “There are a lot of protests going on, and their voices are being silenced. I just wanted to do something, to share about what’s going on.”
“Art can address difficult subject matter and community concerns,” Wulf said. “Jessi Queen’s portrait of Ms. Asini epitomizes the strength of the image to convey nobly the courage of women everywhere who struggle against persecution. Queen’s work enriches our community through active art-making and the creative process while at the same time champions the emotional resilience of women today.”
AMA officials said they were pleased with the turnout and the cool fall weather that had festivalgoers in the mood to enjoy the art, music, craft beer, and activities that filled the day. New this year were steamroller printmaking by Andrew College Art Professor Chris Johnson and glassblowing demos by art students from Georgia Southwestern State University.
“We had been on the 100 block of Pine Avenue since the beginning, so we were pleased that the move to the 200 block of South Front Street did not adversely affect the crowd,” Wulf said.
Wulf said planning for the fall 2023 AMA ChalkFest will begin soon.
