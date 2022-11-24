jessi queen.jpg

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Jim Hendricks

ALBANY ─ Atlanta chalk artist Jessie Queen also has emerged as the queen of the Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest. Queen’s work was recognized as Best of Show in the professional category during the weekend ChalkFest gathering, an award she also won at the 2021 festival.

Taking first place in the school category was the Westover High School team. The top individual entry for amateur community artists was Amelia Curtis.

