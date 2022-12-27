hayes humanitarian.jpg

Colquitt Regional Medical Center named RN Debra Hayes the 2022 Harrison Humanitarian of the Year. From left, Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney, Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Chairman Beth Bates, Debra Hayes, Walter Harrison and Michael Harrison were at the ceremony.

 Special Photo: Colquitt Regional

MOULTRIE — RN Debra Hayes was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Dr. Walter E. Harrison Jr. Humanitarian Award. Hayes received the award at the 28th annual Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Love Light ceremony held in the Kate Jeter Serenity Garden.

This award, named in honor of the late Dr. Harrison, is presented annually to an individual health care worker who demonstrates a commitment to compassionate health care service and community outreach.

