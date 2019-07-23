roger marietta mug Jul 23, 2019 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Roger Marietta Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Stay Informed Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email. News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email. Sports Newsletter Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email. Manage your lists Must Read Fish popsicles, elephant hose-downs and ice blocks galore: This is how zoo animals are keeping cool during the heat wave 'The Lion King' rules with big box office opening for Disney Pennsylvania school district tells parents to pay their lunch debt, or their kids will go into foster care Latest News sherry Hall mug jackson cop roger marietta mug CARLTON FLETCHER: Hands-free law is a farce » More News Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Newspaper Ads