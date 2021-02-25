WASHINGTON — The Rural Community Assistance Partnership Inc. and its national network of six regional partners has honored U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., with a 2021 Congressional Champion Award for his outstanding service, dedication, and tireless advocacy on behalf of rural communities and small towns across the nation.
Established in 2019, RCAP’s bipartisan congressional awards are given to policymakers who have gone above and beyond in supporting policies that support small communities and taking actions to make those policies a reality. RCAP Congressional Champion Award recipients have shown themselves to be exceptional allies of the RCAP Network and the needs of rural America during their tenure as elected officials.
RCAP is a national nonprofit network providing opportunity, assistance, and practical guidance to small communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and tribal lands to ensure access to safe drinking water, sanitary wastewater disposal and economic prosperity for all rural America. To learn more about RCAP, visit www.rcap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.