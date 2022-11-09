Russia will withdraw forces from Kherson in Ukraine war setback

Much of the Kherson region has been in Russian control since the early weeks of its invasion.

Russia has ordered a retreat from the key southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital it has captured since February's invasion, in a dramatic strategic setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the face of Ukrainian advances in the region, Russian troops across the Kherson region will withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River, an area that includes Kherson city, Russian state media reported Wednesday.

