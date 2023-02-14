Russian frigate docks in South Africa ahead of joint naval drills with China and Russia

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov frigate, armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, has docked in Cape Town, South Africa. The frigate is pictured here operating in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean.

 Russian Ministry of Defense/Telegram

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov frigate, armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles has docked in Cape Town, South Africa ahead of joint military drills with South Africa, Russia and China, Cape town's Russian Consulate said on Monday.

"The battleship arrived in the Mother City on its way to Durban where it will take part in joint [South Africa]-[China]-[Russia] naval drills scheduled for February 17-27," the Consulate said on Twitter.

