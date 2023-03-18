Russian mercenary chief announces plans to recruit 30,000 more fighters

The chief of Russia’s Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Saturday that he plans to recruit about 30,000 new fighters by mid-May, according to a voice message published on Telegram.

 Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Prigozhin also claimed Wagner recruits about 500 to 800 people on average per day, sometimes up to 1,200 people per day.

