Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Monday as it ramped up its attacks on infrastructure facilities across the country.

Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early on Monday and 80% of residents were left without water -- with many losing electricity, too -- following power outages caused by Russian strikes, the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.

Kostan Nechyporenko and Victoria Butenko reported from Kyiv. Lianne Kolirin wrote from London. Yulia Kesaieva, Jennifer Hauser, Anna Chernova, Ivana Kottasová and Nic Robertson also contributed.

