SAVANNAH, Ga. - In a game with two ties and four lead changes, the Albany State University basketball team yielded a 69-59 decision on Monday evening.
Albany State is now 13-10, 10-4 SIAC, while Savannah State 7-10, 7-7 SIAC.
The Tigers opened the game with a 10-9 lead five minutes into the first half. Albany State took the lead with 6:06 to play in the period on a three by Kamil Brown. SSU then regained the lead 39-34 with 1:37 left on the clock. The Tigers led 41-34 at the break.
The teams battled and exchanged baskets for the first eight minutes of the second half. Savannah State grew its lead 59-48 with 8:05 left in the game. Albany State University cut Savannah State's lead 67-57 with 1:34 to go in the contest. A dunk by Napoleon Harris closed out the scoring for the Golden Rams but wasn't enough for the Tigers to cruise to a 69-59 victory.
Mario Young and Kamil Brown finished with 14 and 12 points respectively, while Napoleon Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds and Young finished with five rebounds.
The Golden Rams will look to get back on track this Saturday, February 15 when they face rival Fort Valley State University at 8:00 p.m.
