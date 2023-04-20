ludwig col.jpg

Ludwig

The leading candidate for the Republican party to run for POTUS in 2024 is the same person that lost the 2020 election by as many votes as there are men, women, and children living in the state of Massachusetts. That’s a lot of votes, just in Boston alone.

Yes, No. 45 is the front-runner, despite being charged with 34 separate felonies related to paying hush money to Stormy Daniels to, presumably, prevent her from telling the world about the part of his anatomy she calls “Tiny Trump.”

Scott Ludwig lives, writes and runs in Senoia. His latest compilation of 101 columns, “Southern Hospitality,” complements “Southern Charm” and “Southern Comfort,” his first two compilations. Other books in his Southern Exposure series include “Finding the Words,” “Portraits of the South,” and “let me tell you a funny story.” All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.

