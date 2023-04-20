The leading candidate for the Republican party to run for POTUS in 2024 is the same person that lost the 2020 election by as many votes as there are men, women, and children living in the state of Massachusetts. That’s a lot of votes, just in Boston alone.
Yes, No. 45 is the front-runner, despite being charged with 34 separate felonies related to paying hush money to Stormy Daniels to, presumably, prevent her from telling the world about the part of his anatomy she calls “Tiny Trump.”
The man — quite clearly — has no shame.
Neither does the Republican party, apparently. The No. 2 candidate in the GOP’s presidential batting order is the current governor of Florida, a man referred to as “Ron DeSanctimonious” by none other than the No. 1 candidate himself.
That man, of course, is Ron DeSantis, who thus far in his tenure has appointed a witch doctor as the state’s surgeon general, appeared in a commercial suggesting he was sent by God, banned numerous notable works of literature from school libraries, and is feuding with the largest tourist attraction in Florida. If all of that doesn’t scare the bejesus out of you, give it time — because he’s just getting started.
This piece isn’t about that particular walking train wreck, however. It’s about the one I mentioned earlier.
Let’s warm up by taking a quick look at some of No. 45’s greatest hits:
♦ Pronouncing Yosemite “Yo-Semite.” Calling Thailand “Thighland.” Referring to the First Lady — his very own wife — as ‘Melanie.’ (Her name, of course, is Melania.)
♦ Speaking about his meeting with the president of the Virgin Islands (who is actually him.) Ranting to thousands of Boy Scouts about rich people having sex on boats. Complaining that windmills cause cancer. Believing F-35 airplanes are — literally — invisible.
♦ Suggesting disinfectant injections as a cure for COVID. Asking lawyers to determine if he could buy Greenland. Believing raking leaves in forests would prevent forest fires. (If only he had listened to Lincoln, who said, “It’s better to keep silent and let people think you are a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”)
♦ Throwing paper towels to Puerto Ricans after a terrible hurricane devastated their island. Mocking a reporter’s disability. Receiving love letters from Kim Jong Un. Engaging in a love affair with Vladimir Putin. Whatever it is he did with Stormy Daniels. (Obviously, the hush money didn’t work — she wrote a book about it.)
♦ Comments that will forever live in infamy. “Grab ‘em by the .” “I can shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without losing votes.” “Very fine people on both sides.” “Shole countries.” “They’re sending their drug dealers, criminals, and rapists.” “Lock her up.” ‘A very stable genius.” “I alone can fix it.” “Blood coming out of her wherever.”
♦ Sending the most famous tweet of all time: covfefe.
OK, now let’s move on to the hard stuff. Remember, this is what future generations will be reading about in history books. Here they are, presented in no particular order (sort of like how he ran his administration):
♦ False accusation of birtherism about his predecessor;
♦ Disputing the results of an election he lost;
♦ His response to the tragedy in Charlottesville;
♦ Russian interference (in his favor) in the 2016 election;
♦ George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, white supremacist organizations, Kyle Rittenhouse, etc.;
♦ Migrant deaths and family separations;
♦ The failed construction of the border wall;
♦ The failed promise to end Obamacare;
♦ The results of the Mueller investigation — despite Bill Barr’s distortion of the truth;
♦ The “perfect” phone call with the president of Ukraine;
♦ The not-so-perfect call to Georgia’s Secretary of State;
♦ The failed promise of a new health care plan;
♦ The violent measures he took on peaceful protestors to clear the path to a church for a photo of him standing in front of it holding a Bible in his hand;
♦ The irresponsible and negligent response to the pandemic. (Incidentally, he fired the entire pandemic response team two years prior to the outbreak of COVID);
♦ Disputing the results of an election he won, per his allegation that there were millions of illegal votes cast for his opponent;
♦ Issuing some of the most egregious pardons in history (Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, and more than 100 others);
♦ Inciting an insurrection;
♦ “Misappropriating” government documents.
Additionally, he used his position as president to shamelessly generate revenue for his businesses. (Time magazine referred to his presidency as a “profit center”), fired so many members of his staff you needed a scorecard to keep up, and plastered ketchup all over one of the walls in the White House.
Lest we forget, he was also impeached. Twice.
Finally, whereas George Washington couldn’t tell a lie and Richard Nixon couldn’t tell the truth, Trump simply couldn’t tell the difference.
The GOP has other options, of course. And their names aren’t DeSantis, Pence or Pompeo.
Only you’d have to look way down their batting order to find a candidate who understands the meaning of democracy. A candidate who has no Trump-like baggage because, well, she is a woman. If you think I’m referring to Nikki Haley, you’re not even close. I’m thinking of Liz Cheney.
