ATLANTA -- A new report revealed that former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has been funding and supporting election disinformation through her voting organization, Fair Fight Action. According to the report, Abrams’ Fair Fight Action was one of the largest supporters of the Coalition for Good Governance, “a group that aggressively pushes conspiracy theories about voter fraud in Georgia.”
“Many people think that President Trump’s onslaught on Georgia’s election integrity was new, but outside groups, apparently heavily supported by Stacey Abrams, have been pushing these conspiracy theories for years,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news release. “In light of the devastation election disinformation caused on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., Abrams needs to finally accept her 2018 election loss and stop funding attacks on Georgia’s election integrity.”
On Feb. 24, The Daily Wire’s Mairead McArdle published a report highlighting the support Abrams’ Fair Fight Action has given to the Coalition for Good Governance. The report includes a comment from the CGG executive director saying that Fair Fight Action was “the largest single contributor to date” as of January 2019. CGG has also described Fair Fight Action as a “generous donor.” The two groups have hosted joint fundraisers as well.
The report notes that “over the last several years, the group has frequently suggested that Georgia’s election system is unsecure and even corrupt.” CGG has called Georgia’s Dominion Voting System “unauditable and unconstitutional.” A “litigation summary” on CGG’s website “reiterates its claims of systems-based ‘anomalies’ and ‘misprogramming’” and alleges that the Secretary of State’s office “has obstructed all efforts to conduct forensic examination of these voting system anomalies.”
The voting machines used in Georgia are subject to federal and state certification standards and are tested by independent testing labs to ensure compliance with those standards, acceptance tested prior to delivery, and tested for accuracy prior to each use. An independent testing lab conducted an audit of the voting equipment after the November election.
Referring to Georgia’s old election system, the Coalition for Good Governance executive director alleged in 2018 that Democrats “brought in this dangerous system … the R’s took control and weaponized it. That is the danger of a party trying to take partisan advantage of the system thinking that they can keep the advantage. … It becomes a game of who can rig the system he best.” At one point, according to the report, the executive director seemed to endorse the idea that “politicians may have been bribed to flip votes,” arguing that it “is a bipartisan problem.”
The report also notes that in July 2019 both CGG and Fair Fight Action jointly exhorted supporters to “swarm a federal courthouse, to show support for CGG’s paper ballots lawsuit” and fundraised off the effort as well.
