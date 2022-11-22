Earkly voting

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election. 

ATLANTA -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election. The deadline for State certification is Friday.

Early certification is possible due to the effort of county elections officials in overseeing a secure, accessible and smooth election. Official results of the local, state and federal races are available on the Secretary of State’s election night reporting website.

