ATLANTA -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election. The deadline for State certification is Friday.
Early certification is possible due to the effort of county elections officials in overseeing a secure, accessible and smooth election. Official results of the local, state and federal races are available on the Secretary of State’s election night reporting website.
“Our 2022 General Election was a tremendous success,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “Early certification reflects that success. Georgia has struck the balance between accessibility and security, and Georgia’s election administrators worked tirelessly to get the job done. We are so thankful for their work.”
Post-election procedures added additional confidence in the accuracy of the results. Last Thursday and Friday, all 159 counties took part in a statewide Risk Limiting Audit of the Secretary of State’s contest. The results of the audit confirmed the accuracy of the results at a 95% risk limit, 5% higher than required by state law.
Candidates seeking a recount must request one within two business days after certification. Under O.C.G.A. § 21-2-495, a recount can be requested by the second-place candidate if the difference in votes between the winning candidate and second-place candidate is not more than 0.5% of the total votes cast in the race.
