ALBANY - They knocked him down just about every time he went into the lane Friday night. He hit the floor and hit the wall but each time he got back up. One spectator compared him to the "Energizer Bunny." That is Jacob Stallworth.
The Dougherty senior guard scored 21 points in Friday's win, including 10 of 12 from the free throw line, but that is not what garnered the most attention Friday night. Dougherty is extremely deep when it comes to guards on the basketball team. Jai'on Burns is the leading scorer, Juwuan Jinks is seriously talented, and Kaleke Singletary-Jinks could be the best of them all. Still, all of those gifted guards sat during the Trojan's high-energy, fast-paced attack Friday night. Stallworth didn't.
Stallworth was on the floor the entire game, save about 30 seconds during which officials had called back-to-back technicals on the Trojans early in the game. And then Stallworth went out with about two minutes left to play when the game was decided.
The Harlem coaches were obviously aware of Jai'on Burns so the Harlem coaches put one player to stay with Burns throughout the night while otherwise, the Bulldogs changed from man-to-man to zone defenses. Since the leading scorer, Burns, was being hampered, Stallworth took over.
"We all knew we had to step up," Stallworth said.
The Trojans were down 12-6 when Stallworth began taking it right to the Bulldogs. On repeated trips down the court, the senior went right into the lane to either shoot or pass and ended up at the free-throw line several times. In the first half, he had eight free throws attempts and made all eight of them.
"Stallworth came out on fire tonight," said Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant. "It’s kind of tough when you have football players that are major contributors in basketball because you get them late if your program is successful. I’m not complaining because each sport compliments each other and I wouldn’t change it for the world because our football coaches have them tough for us," Bryant added. "He is finally in basketball form and it’s happening at the right time. He was a man on a mission and we were not stopping him."
Stallworth and the Trojans have won 10 of their last 11 games. If they can win one more they will head into the state's Final Four. If Jacob Stallworth is this focused next time, it will likely be another Trojan win.
