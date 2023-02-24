Jacob Stallworth: "Like the Energizer Bunny"

Dougherty's Jacob Stallworth (0) played almost the entire game Friday night and scored 21 points to lead the Trojans into the Elite Eight.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - They knocked him down just about every time he went into the lane Friday night. He hit the floor and hit the wall but each time he got back up. One spectator compared him to the "Energizer Bunny."  That is Jacob Stallworth.

The Dougherty senior guard scored 21 points in Friday's win, including 10 of 12 from the free throw line,  but that is not what garnered the most attention Friday night. Dougherty is extremely deep when it comes to guards on the basketball team. Jai'on Burns is the leading scorer, Juwuan Jinks is seriously talented, and Kaleke Singletary-Jinks could be the best of them all. Still, all of those gifted guards sat during the Trojan's high-energy, fast-paced attack Friday night. Stallworth didn't.

