Headed to the Elite Eight: Dougherty stops Harlem in foul fest, 76-59

Dougherty guard Jai'on Burns (4) had a constant companion on the floor Friday night as Harlem tried to slow down the speedy guard that leads Dougherty's offensive effort. Burns scored 14 points despite having constant harassment.
ALBANY - Interesting officiating motivated the Dougherty Trojans Friday night as they beat the Harlem Bulldogs 76-59 to advance to the Elite Eight of the Georgia Class AAA basketball tournament. It turned out that the officiating was pretty even at the end of the game. Still, the first half saw players and fellow coaches trying to keep Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant from getting into more trouble or being ejected from the game as he protested the calls.
"When we had back-to-back technicals, that is when we knew we had to turn up," said Dougherty senior guard Jacob Stallworth.
And turn up, they did.
The Trojans were trailing 12-6 early but came back to tie the game 14-14 and should have had more because Stallworth was knocked to the floor on a last-second shot to end the quarter, with no foul call. The Trojans had built a 39-29 lead at the half despite Harlem shooting 16 free throws in the second quarter alone.
Dougherty shot seven free throws in the second quarter, six of them by Stallworth who was 6 for 6. The senior pushed the ball up the court and repeatedly drove into the lane to shoot. Three of those drives led to free throws.
The Trojan defense turned it up another notch in the second half and late in the game led by 24 points as Dougherty shot 22 free throws in the third quarter. They made 14 of those 22.
"We played solid defense tonight," said Bryant. "We saw film and how aggressive they were attacking the rim and how they operate majority on the right side of the floor, so we tried to apply pressure to take away what they like to do best," the coach said. "Everyone gave us good minutes tonight rather it was a lot or little they were useful. The best thing about this team is that they can depend on each other when one is down or not having a good night. I see the hunger in their eyes because now they believe. Two down three to go. Humble but hungry with a Lion’s appetite!"
Stallworth led the scoring for Dougherty with 21 points, Jai'on Burns and Juwuan Jinks scored 14 each, and Kaleke Singletary-Jinks put in 12.
Dougherty will play the winner of Hebron Christian and Douglass of Atlanta in the Elite Eight.
