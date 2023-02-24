Headed to the Elite Eight: Dougherty stops Harlem in foul fest, 76-59

Dougherty guard Jai'on Burns (4) had a constant companion on the floor Friday night as Harlem tried to slow down the speedy guard that leads Dougherty's offensive effort. Burns scored 14 points despite having constant harassment.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Interesting officiating motivated the Dougherty Trojans Friday night as they beat the Harlem Bulldogs 76-59 to advance to the Elite Eight of the Georgia Class AAA basketball tournament. It turned out that the officiating was pretty even at the end of the game. Still, the first half saw players and fellow coaches trying to keep Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant from getting into more trouble or being ejected from the game as he protested the calls.

"When we had back-to-back technicals, that is when we knew we had to turn up," said Dougherty senior guard Jacob Stallworth.

