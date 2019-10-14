‘Serial Stowaway’ Marilyn Hartman Held Without Bail After Latest Arrest At O’Hare

Click here for updates on this story
Chicago, IL (WBBM) -- “Serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman was ordered held without bail after being arrested again at O’Hare International Airport.
Hartman appeared in court Sunday on her latest criminal trespassing charge, and she was ordered held without bail for violating her previous bail bond.
Hartman has been arrested by Chicago Police at least eight times.
In the most recent incident on Friday night, police said the 67-year-old was found at Terminal 1, Checkpoint 2 at the airport and was seen attempting to pass through security without a boarding pass or identification.
Hartman was taken into custody and was charged with one felony count of criminal trespass.
Police said Hartman was on probation for a prior trespass incident and is prohibited from going to O’Hare or Midway international airports without a boarding pass.
Among other incidents, Hartman was sentenced to 18 months of probation in March after pleading guilty to sneaking past Chicago airport security, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket.
Hartman told a Cook County judge in March that she apologizes to the airport and for “causing problems for them.” As part of her plea deal, she can’t go to Chicago’s O’Hare or Midway airports without a ticket. She entered the plea to a criminal trespassing charge.
In the latest case, Hartman is due back in court in Skokie on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.