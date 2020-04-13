ALBANY -- No one can say people in southwest Georgia aren't creative when it comes to the now mandated -- and, for many, mundane -- practice of sheltering in place.
Albany Herald readers have been sending in their suggestions -- and photographs -- since Debbie Blanchard suggested they do so to communicate with others in the region and to offer suggestions on things to do while we all try to stop the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.
Ulf Kirchdorfer has spent a considerable amount of his staying-in time "birding in place."
I have been doing a lot of birding in place. While teleworking from home, I get up to stretch in my backyard, so the camera and I can get some air, before it’s time to sit down in front of the computer screen. These are a few of the photos I have taken during the past few days. Watching the birds makes for a nice counterbalance to all the horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-- Ulf Kirchdorfer
Another reader, who asked that his/her name not be used, had a number of rather unique suggestions.
Several sheltering suggestions in order to maintain your sanity and ensure your survival:
1. Delete all passwords on your PC. Challenge yourself and try to remember each password. If unable to remember the password, you will be forced to select "I can't remember my password" and enter a new password. If that is unsuccessful, contact your ISP.
2. Determine whether or not the mailboxes in your neighborhood meet postal service regulations. Wearing gloves, facemask and while maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet (although this distancing is not applicable to said mailbox ... just to be on the safe side, though), measure the height of the three mailboxes closest to your residence, or may we suggest that in order to avoid any potential distancing violation by an enraged/inquisitive mailbox owner, measure the mailboxes that are furthest from your residence instead, and do so in the dead of night.
3. Complete a family tree for at least three generations. Describe at least one unique or unusual quirk for each person. If unable to recall a particular quirk, just make one up. Since your safety is of the utmost importance DO NOT, I repeat DO NOT, allow any content cited in this strategic strategy become public, regardless of whether it is fact or fiction. It is vital that the personal quirks especially remain confidential. Remember not everyone shares your salacious sense of humor and may subsequently be offended their quirks are detailed as such ... so this is for your eyes only!
Everyone keep safe!
Name withheld by request
Readers who have similar -- and they don't have to be as "unique" -- or completely different ideas can share them with Herald readers by emailing them to carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com. Photos are encouraged. And, by all means, stay safe!
