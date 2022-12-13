South African President Ramaphosa will not be impeached over cash-in sofa scandal

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, here in Cape Town, South Africa on December 12, 2021, will not be impeached over the cash-in sofa scandal.

 Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images

South African President Ramaphosa survived a move to start impeachment proceedings against him in a vote in parliament on Tuesday.

The move was widely expected, after the top leadership ruling African National Congress (ANC) called on their parliamentary caucus to block the investigation.

Tags