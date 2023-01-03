Southwest makes frequent flyer miles offer while lots of luggage remains in limbo

Southwest Airlines planes are pictured here at Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) on December 28.

 Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Southwest Airlines is offering a new appeasement to some customers after last week’s glut of cancellations while the misplaced baggage fiasco could grind on for another week or longer.

On Tuesday, Southwest informed some passengers affected by its Christmas travel meltdown that they would receive 25,000 frequent flyer bonus points as a “gesture of goodwill.”

