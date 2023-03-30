council aging logo.jpg

ALBANY — The Sowega Council on Aging invites the community to participate in a virtual Listening Session on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 1 pm. The session will be led by the Division of Aging Services and aims to bring together senior citizens, caregivers, and community leaders to discuss strategies for ending senior hunger in the region.

Participants will have the opportunity to share their ideas and experiences, and to learn from one another about effective solutions for addressing senior hunger.

