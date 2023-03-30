...The National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Flooding will begin in the lowest
elevations along Third Avenue, Highland Avenue, and Front Street.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 27.7 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
27.7 feet on 02/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
ALBANY — The Sowega Council on Aging invites the community to participate in a virtual Listening Session on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 1 pm. The session will be led by the Division of Aging Services and aims to bring together senior citizens, caregivers, and community leaders to discuss strategies for ending senior hunger in the region.
Participants will have the opportunity to share their ideas and experiences, and to learn from one another about effective solutions for addressing senior hunger.
“This Listening Session is an important opportunity for community stakeholders to have their voices heard and to contribute to the fight against senior hunger in Southwest Georgia,” said Izzie Sadler, Executive Director of Sowega Council on Aging. “We encourage everyone in the community — business and government leaders, seniors, caregivers, non-profits and more — to participate in this event and help us identify new and innovative ways to address this critical issue.”