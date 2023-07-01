ATLANTA -- Scoring at least five runs in the first inning is a bit of a rarity. Unless you are the Braves, who have done that more over their past eight games than they have lost over their past 16.

Thoughts of one of baseball’s hottest pitcher possibly subduing the game’s most electric offense quickly evaporated as the Braves chased Eury Pérez during a six-run first. That outburst propelled them to a 7-0 win over the Marlins on Saturday afternoon at Truist Park. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies sparked the offensive showing with back-to-back homers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports