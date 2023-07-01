Jul 1, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a lead off home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 1, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielders Michael Harris II (23) Kevin Pillar (17) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) react after the Braves defeated the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
ATLANTA -- Scoring at least five runs in the first inning is a bit of a rarity. Unless you are the Braves, who have done that more over their past eight games than they have lost over their past 16.
Thoughts of one of baseball’s hottest pitcher possibly subduing the game’s most electric offense quickly evaporated as the Braves chased Eury Pérez during a six-run first. That outburst propelled them to a 7-0 win over the Marlins on Saturday afternoon at Truist Park. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies sparked the offensive showing with back-to-back homers.