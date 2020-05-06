Georgia High School Assocation football schedules of Albany area teams for the 2020 season.
Americus-Sumter
8/21 At Westover (M)
8/27 At Hardaway (K)
9/04 Monroe
9/18 Central, Macon
9/25 At Peach County
10/02 Upson-Lee
10/09 Jackson
10/23 Crisp County
10/30 At Pike County
11/06 At Mary Persons
Baconton
8/21 At Randolph-Clay
8/28 At Calhoun County
9/03 Hawkinsville
9/11 At Westfield
9/18 At Lanier County
9/25 East Laurens
10/02 Northside Methodist, Ala.
10/16 Miller County
10/23 Montgomery County
11/06 At Pataula Charter
Calhoun County
8/28 Baconton
9/04 At Pataula Charter
9/18 Northside Methodist, Ala.
9/25 At Pelham
10/02 At Seminole County
10/09 Terrell County
10/16 At Randolph-Clay
10/23 Pataula Charter
10/30 At Miller County
11/06 At Mitchell County
Colquitt County
8/21 At Marietta
8/28 Westlake
9/04 Cedar Grove
9/11 Valdosta
9/18 Heritage, Conyers
9/25 At Northside, Warner Robins
10/09 Alcovy
10/16 Camden County
10/23 Lowndes
10/30 At Tift County
Crisp County
8/21 Tift County
8/28 Houston County
9/11 At Eagle's Landing Christian
9/18 At Jackson
9/25 At Upson-Lee
10/02 Mary Persons
10/09 Peach County
10/23 At Americus-Sumter
10/30 At Central, Macon (H)
11/06 Pike County
Dougherty
8/21 At Spencer (M)
8/27 Kendrick (CM)
9/04 At Worth County (M)
9/11 At Randolph-Clay
9/18 Turner County
10/02 Westover
10/09 Bainbridge
10/23 At Monroe (M)
10/30 At Cairo
11/06 At Thomas County Central
Lee County
8/21 At Monroe (ASU)
8/28 Jackson, Atlanta
9/04 Crawford County
9/11 At Lowndes
9/18 Lithia Springs
9/25 Warner Robins
10/02 North Miami Beach HS, Miami, Fla.
10/16 Houston County
10/23 At Northside, Warner Robins (MT)
10/30 Valdosta
Mitchell County
8/21 At Pelham
8/28 Worth County
9/04 Early County
9/11 At Westover
9/18 At Brooks County
9/25 Miller County
10/16 At Seminole County
10/24 Randolph-Clay
10/30 At Terrell County
11/06 Calhoun County
Monroe
8/21 Lee County (ASU)
8/28 Shaw (M)
9/04 At Americus-Sumter
9/10 At Groves (GC)
9/18 At Northeast (TH)
10/01 Thomas County Central (M)
10/09 At Cairo
10/23 Dougherty (M)
10/30 At Westover (M)
11/06 At Bainbridge
Pataula Charter
8/21 Flint River Academy
9/04 Calhoun County
9/11 At ACE Charter
9/18 At Fullington Academy
9/25 Rock Springs Christian
10/02 At Cross Keys (A)(D)
10/09 At Sneads
10/16 Central Fellowship Christian
10/23 At Calhoun County
11/06 Baconton
Pelham
8/21 Mitchell County
8/28 At Early County
9/04 At Cook
9/11 At Clinch County
9/18 Cairo
9/25 Calhoun County
10/02 At Randolph-Clay
10/09 Miller County
10/23 Terrell County
10/30 At Seminole County
Randolph-Clay
8/21 Baconton
8/28 At Clinch County
9/11 Dougherty
9/18 At Cook
9/25 At Terrell County
10/02 Pelham
10/09 Seminole County
10/16 Calhoun County
10/24 At Mitchell County
11/06 At Miller County
Terrell County
8/21 At Kendrick
8/28 At Marion County
9/04 Atkinson County
9/18 At Crawford County
9/25 Randolph-Clay
10/03 Miller County
10/09 At Calhoun County
10/23 At Pelham
10/30 Mitchell County
11/06 At Seminole County
Tift County
8/21 At Crisp County
8/28 Valdosta
9/04 At Thomas County Central
9/11 Coffee
9/18 At Irwin County
9/25 At Worth County
10/02 Dothan High School, Ala.
10/16 At Lowndes
10/23 At Camden County
10/30 Colquitt County
Westover
8/21 Americus-Sumter (M)
8/28 Jackson
9/04 At Mary Persons
9/11 Mitchell County
9/18 At Early County
10/02 At Dougherty
10/09 Thomas County Central
10/23 Bainbridge
10/30 Monroe (M)
11/06 At Cairo
Worth County
8/21 At Turner County
8/28 At Mitchell County
9/04 Dougherty (M)
9/11 At Rutland
9/25 Tift County
10/02 Cook
10/09 Thomasville
10/16 At Fitzgerald
10/23 Berrien
10/30 At Early County
ASU: Albany State University, Albany
CM: Columbus Memorial Stadium, Columbus
GC: Garden City Stadium, Garden City
H: Henderson Stadium, Macon
K: Kinnett Stadium, Columbus
M: Mills Stadium, Albany
MT: McConnell Talbott Stadium, Warner Robins
TH: Thompson Stadium, Macon
