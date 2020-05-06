_DSC4947.jpg
Dougherty quarterback Justin Moore goes back to pass during a 2019 game against Northside.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

Georgia High School Assocation football schedules of Albany area teams for the 2020 season.

Americus-Sumter

8/21 At Westover (M)

8/27 At Hardaway (K)

9/04 Monroe

9/18 Central, Macon

9/25 At Peach County

10/02 Upson-Lee

10/09 Jackson

10/23 Crisp County

10/30 At Pike County

11/06 At Mary Persons

Baconton

8/21 At Randolph-Clay

8/28 At Calhoun County

9/03 Hawkinsville

9/11 At Westfield

9/18 At Lanier County

9/25 East Laurens

10/02 Northside Methodist, Ala.

10/16 Miller County

10/23 Montgomery County

11/06 At Pataula Charter

Calhoun County

8/28 Baconton

9/04 At Pataula Charter

9/18 Northside Methodist, Ala.

9/25 At Pelham

10/02 At Seminole County

10/09 Terrell County

10/16 At Randolph-Clay

10/23 Pataula Charter

10/30 At Miller County

11/06 At Mitchell County

Colquitt County

8/21 At Marietta

8/28 Westlake

9/04 Cedar Grove

9/11 Valdosta

9/18 Heritage, Conyers

9/25 At Northside, Warner Robins

10/09 Alcovy

10/16 Camden County

10/23 Lowndes

10/30 At Tift County

Crisp County

8/21 Tift County

8/28 Houston County

9/11 At Eagle's Landing Christian

9/18 At Jackson

9/25 At Upson-Lee

10/02 Mary Persons

10/09 Peach County

10/23 At Americus-Sumter

10/30 At Central, Macon (H)

11/06 Pike County

Dougherty

8/21 At Spencer (M)

8/27 Kendrick (CM)

9/04 At Worth County (M)

9/11 At Randolph-Clay

9/18 Turner County

10/02 Westover

10/09 Bainbridge

10/23 At Monroe (M)

10/30 At Cairo

11/06 At Thomas County Central

Lee County

8/21 At Monroe (ASU)

8/28 Jackson, Atlanta

9/04 Crawford County

9/11 At Lowndes

9/18 Lithia Springs

9/25 Warner Robins

10/02 North Miami Beach HS, Miami, Fla.

10/16 Houston County

10/23 At Northside, Warner Robins (MT)

10/30 Valdosta

Mitchell County

8/21 At Pelham

8/28 Worth County

9/04 Early County

9/11 At Westover

9/18 At Brooks County

9/25 Miller County

10/16 At Seminole County

10/24 Randolph-Clay

10/30 At Terrell County

11/06 Calhoun County

Monroe

8/21 Lee County (ASU)

8/28 Shaw (M)

9/04 At Americus-Sumter

9/10 At Groves (GC)

9/18 At Northeast (TH)

10/01 Thomas County Central (M)

10/09 At Cairo

10/23 Dougherty (M)

10/30 At Westover (M)

11/06 At Bainbridge

Pataula Charter

8/21 Flint River Academy

9/04 Calhoun County

9/11 At ACE Charter

9/18 At Fullington Academy

9/25 Rock Springs Christian

10/02 At Cross Keys (A)(D)

10/09 At Sneads

10/16 Central Fellowship Christian

10/23 At Calhoun County

11/06 Baconton

Pelham

8/21 Mitchell County

8/28 At Early County

9/04 At Cook

9/11 At Clinch County

9/18 Cairo

9/25 Calhoun County

10/02 At Randolph-Clay

10/09 Miller County

10/23 Terrell County

10/30 At Seminole County

Randolph-Clay

8/21 Baconton

8/28 At Clinch County

9/11 Dougherty

9/18 At Cook

9/25 At Terrell County

10/02 Pelham

10/09 Seminole County

10/16 Calhoun County

10/24 At Mitchell County

11/06 At Miller County

Terrell County

8/21 At Kendrick

8/28 At Marion County

9/04 Atkinson County

9/18 At Crawford County

9/25 Randolph-Clay

10/03 Miller County

10/09 At Calhoun County

10/23 At Pelham

10/30 Mitchell County

11/06 At Seminole County

Tift County

8/21 At Crisp County

8/28 Valdosta

9/04 At Thomas County Central

9/11 Coffee

9/18 At Irwin County

9/25 At Worth County

10/02 Dothan High School, Ala.

10/16 At Lowndes

10/23 At Camden County

10/30 Colquitt County

Westover

8/21 Americus-Sumter (M)

8/28 Jackson

9/04 At Mary Persons

9/11 Mitchell County

9/18 At Early County

10/02 At Dougherty

10/09 Thomas County Central

10/23 Bainbridge

10/30 Monroe (M)

11/06 At Cairo

Worth County

8/21 At Turner County

8/28 At Mitchell County

9/04 Dougherty (M)

9/11 At Rutland

9/25 Tift County

10/02 Cook

10/09 Thomasville

10/16 At Fitzgerald

10/23 Berrien

10/30 At Early County

ASU: Albany State University, Albany

CM: Columbus Memorial Stadium, Columbus

GC: Garden City Stadium, Garden City

H: Henderson Stadium, Macon

K: Kinnett Stadium, Columbus

M: Mills Stadium, Albany

MT: McConnell Talbott Stadium, Warner Robins

TH: Thompson Stadium, Macon

