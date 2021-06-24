Albany area football schedules for the 2021 high school season:
Americus-Sumter
Aug. 20 Westover
Aug. 27 Hardaway
Sept. 3 Worth County
Sept. 16 at Central-Macon
Sept. 24 Peach County
Oct. 1 at Upson-Lee
Oct. 8 at Jackson
Oct. 22 at Crisp County
Oct. 29 Pike County
Nov. 5 Mary Persons
Baconton
Aug. 20 SW Georgia Academy
Aug. 27 Calhoun County
Sept. 3 at Hawkinsville
Sept. 10 Towns County
Sept. 17 Lanier County
Sept. 24 at East Laurens
Oct. 8 at Barbour County (Ala.)
Oct. 15 at Miller County
Oct. 22 at Montgomery County
Nov. 5 Pataula Charter
Calhoun County
Aug. 27 at Baconton
Sept. 3 Pataula Charter
Sept. 17 at Stewart County
Sept. 24 Pelham
Sept. 30 Seminole County
Oct. 8 at Terrell County
Oct. 15 Randolph-Clay
Oct. 22 at Pataula Charter
Oct. 29 Miller County
Nov. 5 at Mitchell County
Crisp County
Aug. 20 at Tift County
Aug. 27 at Houston County
Sept. 10 Eagle’s Landing Christian
Sept. 17 Jackson
Sept. 24 Upson-Lee
Oct. 1 at Mary Persons
Oct. 8 at Peach County
Oct. 22 Americus-Sumter
Oct. 29 Central-Macon
Nov. 5 Pike County
Deerfield-Windsor
Aug. 20 at Schley County
Aug. 27 Miller County
Sept. 3 Southland Academy
Sept. 10 Tattnall Square Academy
Sept. 17 at Savannah Christian
Oct. 1 Savannah Country Day
Oct. 8 at Strong Rock Christian
Oct. 22 at First Presbyterian
Oct. 29 at Mount de Sales Academy
Nov. 5 Stratford Academy
Dougherty
Aug. 20 at Randolph-Clay
Aug. 27 Kendrick
Sept. 10 at Northeast-Macon
Sept. 17 at Turner County
Oct. 1 at Westover
Oct. 8 at Bainbridge
Oct. 22 Monroe
Oct. 28 Cairo
Nov. 5 Thomas County Central
Early County
Aug. 20 Seminole County
Aug. 27 at Pelham
Sept. 3 Mitchell County
Sept. 10 at Charles Henderson (Ala.)
Sept. 16 at Westover
Oct. 1 Thomasville
Oct. 8 at Fitzgerald
Oct. 15 Berrien
Oct. 22 Cook
Oct. 29 at Worth County
Lee County
Aug. 21 Carver-Columbus at Albany State
Aug. 27 Jackson-Atlanta
Sept. 3 East Ridge (Fla.)
Sept. 10 Lowndes
Sept. 17 Lithia Springs
Sept. 24 at Warner Robins
Oct. 1 North Miami Beach (Fla.)
Oct. 15 at Houston County
Oct. 22 Northside-Warner Robins
Oct. 29 at Valdosta
Miller County
Aug. 20 at Chattahoochee County
Aug. 27 at Deerfield-Windsor
Sept. 10 Atkinson County
Sept. 24 Mitchell County
Oct. 1 Terrell County
Oct. 8 Pelham
Oct. 15 Baconton
Oct. 22 at Seminole County
Oct. 29 at Calhoun County
Nov. 5 at Randolph-Clay
Mitchell County
Aug. 20 Pelham
Aug. 27 at Worth County
Sept. 3 at Early County
Sept. 10 Westover
Sept. 17 Brooks County
Sept. 24 at Miller County
Oct. 15 Seminole County
Oct. 22 Randolph-Clay
Oct. 29 Terrell County
Nov. 5 Calhoun County
Monroe
Aug. 20 at Appling County
Aug. 26 at Shaw
Sept. 3 at Irwin County
Sept. 10 at Randolph-Clay
Sept. 17 Northeast-Macon
Oct. 1 at Thomas County Central
Oct. 8 Cairo
Oct. 22 at Dougherty
Oct. 29 Westover
Nov. 6 Bainbridge
Pataula Charter
Aug. 20 at Flint River Academy
Sept. 3 at Calhoun County
Sept. 10 ACE Charter
Sept. 17 at Central Christian
Sept. 23 Georgia Christian
Oct. 1 Cross Keys
Oct. 8 at Sneads
Oct. 15 at Central Fellowship Christian
Oct. 22 Calhoun County
Nov. 5 at Baconton
Pelham
Aug. 20 at Mitchell County
Aug. 27 Early County
Sept. 3 Cook
Sept. 10 Clinch County
Sept. 17 at Toombs County
Sept. 24 at Calhoun County
Oct. 1 Randolph-Clay
Oct. 8 at Miller County
Oct. 22 at Terrell County
Oct. 29 Seminole County
Randolph-Clay
Aug. 20 Dougherty
Aug. 27 Jordan
Sept. 10 Monroe
Sept. 17 at Cook
Sept. 24 Terrell County
Oct. 1 at Pelham
Oct. 8 at Seminole County
Oct. 15 at Calhoun County
Oct. 22 at Mitchell County
Nov. 5 Miller County
Seminole County
Aug. 20 at Early County
Aug. 27 Blountstown (Fla.)
Sept. 3 Headland (Ala.)
Sept. 10 Turner County
Sept. 30 at Calhoun County
Oct. 8 Randolph-Clay
Oct. 15 at Mitchell County
Oct. 22 Miller County
Oct. 29 at Pelham
Nov. 5 at Terrell Academy
Terrell County
Aug. 20 Kendrick
Aug. 27 Marion County
Sept. 3 Atkinson County
Sept. 17 Crawford County
Sept. 24 at Randolph-Clay
Oct. 1 at Miller County
Oct. 8 Calhoun County
Oct. 22 Pelham
Oct. 29 at Mitchell County
Nov. 5 Seminole County
Turner County
Aug. 20 at Worth County
Sept. 3 Fitzgerald
Sept. 10 at Seminole County
Sept. 17 Dougherty
Sept. 24 at Atkinson County
Oct. 1 Charlton County
Oct. 8 Clinch County
Oct. 15 Lanier County
Oct. 29 at Brooks County
Nov. 5 at Irwin County
Westover
Aug. 20 at Americus-Sumter
Aug. 28 American Collegiate Academy (Fla.)
Sept. 10 at Mitchell County
Sept. 16 Early County
Sept. 24 Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)
Oct. 1 Dougherty
Oct. 8 at Thomas County Central
Oct. 22 at Bainbridge
Oct. 29 at Monroe
Nov. 4 Cairo
Worth County
Aug. 20 Turner County
Aug. 27 Mitchell County
Sept. 3 at Americus-Sumter
Sept. 10 Rutland
Sept. 24 at Tift County
Oct. 1 at Cook
Oct. 8 at Thomasville
Oct. 15 Fitzgerald
Oct. 22 at Berrien
Oct. 29 Early County
