Lee County football players gather before the 2020 Class AAAAAA state championship game against Buford at Georgia State University.

 Dale Zanine

Albany area football schedules for the 2021 high school season:

Americus-Sumter

Aug. 20 Westover

Aug. 27 Hardaway

Sept. 3 Worth County

Sept. 16 at Central-Macon

Sept. 24 Peach County

Oct. 1 at Upson-Lee

Oct. 8 at Jackson

Oct. 22 at Crisp County

Oct. 29 Pike County

Nov. 5 Mary Persons

Baconton

Aug. 20 SW Georgia Academy

Aug. 27 Calhoun County

Sept. 3 at Hawkinsville

Sept. 10 Towns County

Sept. 17 Lanier County

Sept. 24 at East Laurens

Oct. 8 at Barbour County (Ala.)

Oct. 15 at Miller County

Oct. 22 at Montgomery County

Nov. 5 Pataula Charter

Calhoun County

Aug. 27 at Baconton

Sept. 3 Pataula Charter

Sept. 17 at Stewart County

Sept. 24 Pelham

Sept. 30 Seminole County

Oct. 8 at Terrell County

Oct. 15 Randolph-Clay

Oct. 22 at Pataula Charter

Oct. 29 Miller County

Nov. 5 at Mitchell County

Crisp County

Aug. 20 at Tift County

Aug. 27 at Houston County

Sept. 10 Eagle’s Landing Christian

Sept. 17 Jackson

Sept. 24 Upson-Lee

Oct. 1 at Mary Persons

Oct. 8 at Peach County

Oct. 22 Americus-Sumter

Oct. 29 Central-Macon

Nov. 5 Pike County

Deerfield-Windsor

Aug. 20 at Schley County

Aug. 27 Miller County

Sept. 3 Southland Academy

Sept. 10 Tattnall Square Academy

Sept. 17 at Savannah Christian

Oct. 1 Savannah Country Day

Oct. 8 at Strong Rock Christian

Oct. 22 at First Presbyterian

Oct. 29 at Mount de Sales Academy

Nov. 5 Stratford Academy

Dougherty

Aug. 20 at Randolph-Clay

Aug. 27 Kendrick

Sept. 10 at Northeast-Macon

Sept. 17 at Turner County

Oct. 1 at Westover

Oct. 8 at Bainbridge

Oct. 22 Monroe

Oct. 28 Cairo

Nov. 5 Thomas County Central

Early County

Aug. 20 Seminole County

Aug. 27 at Pelham

Sept. 3 Mitchell County

Sept. 10 at Charles Henderson (Ala.)

Sept. 16 at Westover

Oct. 1 Thomasville

Oct. 8 at Fitzgerald

Oct. 15 Berrien

Oct. 22 Cook

Oct. 29 at Worth County

Lee County

Aug. 21 Carver-Columbus at Albany State

Aug. 27 Jackson-Atlanta

Sept. 3 East Ridge (Fla.)

Sept. 10 Lowndes

Sept. 17 Lithia Springs

Sept. 24 at Warner Robins

Oct. 1 North Miami Beach (Fla.)

Oct. 15 at Houston County

Oct. 22 Northside-Warner Robins

Oct. 29 at Valdosta

Miller County

Aug. 20 at Chattahoochee County

Aug. 27 at Deerfield-Windsor

Sept. 10 Atkinson County

Sept. 24 Mitchell County

Oct. 1 Terrell County

Oct. 8 Pelham

Oct. 15 Baconton

Oct. 22 at Seminole County

Oct. 29 at Calhoun County

Nov. 5 at Randolph-Clay

Mitchell County

Aug. 20 Pelham

Aug. 27 at Worth County

Sept. 3 at Early County

Sept. 10 Westover

Sept. 17 Brooks County

Sept. 24 at Miller County

Oct. 15 Seminole County

Oct. 22 Randolph-Clay

Oct. 29 Terrell County

Nov. 5 Calhoun County

Monroe

Aug. 20 at Appling County

Aug. 26 at Shaw

Sept. 3 at Irwin County

Sept. 10 at Randolph-Clay

Sept. 17 Northeast-Macon

Oct. 1 at Thomas County Central

Oct. 8 Cairo

Oct. 22 at Dougherty

Oct. 29 Westover

Nov. 6 Bainbridge

Pataula Charter

Aug. 20 at Flint River Academy

Sept. 3 at Calhoun County

Sept. 10 ACE Charter

Sept. 17 at Central Christian

Sept. 23 Georgia Christian

Oct. 1 Cross Keys

Oct. 8 at Sneads

Oct. 15 at Central Fellowship Christian

Oct. 22 Calhoun County

Nov. 5 at Baconton

Pelham

Aug. 20 at Mitchell County

Aug. 27 Early County

Sept. 3 Cook

Sept. 10 Clinch County

Sept. 17 at Toombs County

Sept. 24 at Calhoun County

Oct. 1 Randolph-Clay

Oct. 8 at Miller County

Oct. 22 at Terrell County

Oct. 29 Seminole County

Randolph-Clay

Aug. 20 Dougherty

Aug. 27 Jordan

Sept. 10 Monroe

Sept. 17 at Cook

Sept. 24 Terrell County

Oct. 1 at Pelham

Oct. 8 at Seminole County

Oct. 15 at Calhoun County

Oct. 22 at Mitchell County

Nov. 5 Miller County

Seminole County

Aug. 20 at Early County

Aug. 27 Blountstown (Fla.)

Sept. 3 Headland (Ala.)

Sept. 10 Turner County

Sept. 30 at Calhoun County

Oct. 8 Randolph-Clay

Oct. 15 at Mitchell County

Oct. 22 Miller County

Oct. 29 at Pelham

Nov. 5 at Terrell Academy

Terrell County

Aug. 20 Kendrick

Aug. 27 Marion County

Sept. 3 Atkinson County

Sept. 17 Crawford County

Sept. 24 at Randolph-Clay

Oct. 1 at Miller County

Oct. 8 Calhoun County

Oct. 22 Pelham

Oct. 29 at Mitchell County

Nov. 5 Seminole County

Turner County

Aug. 20 at Worth County

Sept. 3 Fitzgerald

Sept. 10 at Seminole County

Sept. 17 Dougherty

Sept. 24 at Atkinson County

Oct. 1 Charlton County

Oct. 8 Clinch County

Oct. 15 Lanier County

Oct. 29 at Brooks County

Nov. 5 at Irwin County

Westover

Aug. 20 at Americus-Sumter

Aug. 28 American Collegiate Academy (Fla.)

Sept. 10 at Mitchell County

Sept. 16 Early County

Sept. 24 Lakewood Ranch (Fla.)

Oct. 1 Dougherty

Oct. 8 at Thomas County Central

Oct. 22 at Bainbridge

Oct. 29 at Monroe

Nov. 4 Cairo

Worth County

Aug. 20 Turner County

Aug. 27 Mitchell County

Sept. 3 at Americus-Sumter

Sept. 10 Rutland

Sept. 24 at Tift County

Oct. 1 at Cook

Oct. 8 at Thomasville

Oct. 15 Fitzgerald

Oct. 22 at Berrien

Oct. 29 Early County

