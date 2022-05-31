Spring practice has succumbed to summer workouts and 7-on-7 tournaments, signaling the high school football season's rapid approach.
Georgia High School Association teams can begin practices in full pads Aug. 2, slightly more than two weeks in advance of the Aug. 19 and 20 season openers.
Here's a look at those season-opening games and the full schedules for area teams:
Baconton
Aug. 19 at Grace Christian
Aug. 26 at Pataula Charter
Sept. 2 Central-Talbotton
Sept. 16 at Early County
Sept. 23 Randolph-Clay
Sept. 30 Seminole County
Oct. 14 at Cottondale (Fla.)
Oct. 21 Terrell County
Oct. 27 Miller County
Nov. 4 at Mitchell County
Deerfield-Windsor
Aug. 19 Westfield
Aug. 26 Maclay (Fla.)
Sept. 2 Strong Rock Christian
Sept. 9 at Southwest Georgia
Sept. 23 Terrell Academy
Sept. 30 at Stratford Academy
Oct. 7 at Brookwood
Oct. 14 at Tiftarea Academy
Oct. 28 Valwood
Nov. 4 at Southland Academy
Dougherty
Aug. 19 Westover
Aug. 26 Randolph-Clay
Sept. 2 at Stockbridge
Sept. 9 at Hapeville (at Banneker)
Sept. 16 at Terrell County
Sept. 30 Crisp County
Oct. 7 at Columbus (Kinnett Stadium)
Oct. 14 Monroe
Oct. 21 Thomasville
Oct. 28 at Carver-Columbus
Early County
Aug. 19 at Miller County
Aug. 26 at Seminole County
Sept. 2 Schley County
Sept. 9 Terrell County
Sept. 16 Baconton
Sept. 23 at Mitchell County
Oct. 7 at Randolph-Clay
Oct. 14 Brooks County
Oct. 21 Eufaula (Ala.)
Oct. 28 at Irwin County
Lee County
Aug. 19 at Warner Robins
Aug. 26 Hapeville
Sept. 2 Lithia Springs
Sept. 9 Colquitt County
Sept. 16 Lake Gibson (Fla.)
Sept. 30 Houston County
Oct. 7 at Veterans
Oct. 21 Northside-Warner Robins
Oct. 28 Thomas County Central
Nov. 4 at Tift County
Miller County
Aug. 19 Early County
Aug. 26 Central-Talbotton
Sept. 2 at Clinch County
Sept. 9 Telfair County
Sept. 23 at Sneads (Fla.)
Sept. 30 Randolph-Clay
Oct. 7 at Terrell County
Oct. 21 at Mitchell County
Oct. 27 at Baconton
Nov. 4 Seminole County
Mitchell County
Aug. 19 at Monroe
Aug. 26 Worth County
Sept. 2 at Pelham
Sept. 9 Brooks County
Sept. 23 Early County
Sept. 30 at Terrell County
Oct. 7 at Seminole County
Oct. 21 Miller County
Oct. 28 at Randolph-Clay
Nov. 4 Baconton
Monroe
Aug. 19 Mitchell County
Aug. 26 at Cairo
Sept. 2 Seminole County
Sept. 9 at Westover
Sept. 16 Randolph-Clay
Sept. 30 Thomasville
Oct. 7 at Crisp County
Oct. 14 at Dougherty
Oct. 21 Carver-Columbus
Oct. 27 at Columbus
Pataula Charter
Aug. 26 Baconton
Sept. 2 at ACE Charter
Sept. 9 Grace Christian
Sept. 16 at Terrell Academy
Sept. 23 at Houston County (Ala.)
Sept. 30 at Georgia Christian
Oct. 7 Abbeville Christian (Ala.)
Oct. 21 Cottondale (Fla.)
Oct. 28 at Franklin County (Fla.)
Pelham
Aug. 19 at Cook
Aug. 26 at Chattahoochee County
Sept. 2 Mitchell County
Sept. 9 Wilcox County
Sept. 16 Cairo
Sept. 23 Bleckley County
Sept. 30 at Lanier County
Oct. 14 at Irwin County
Oct. 21 Bacon County
Nov. 4 at Brooks County
Randolph-Clay
Aug. 26 at Dougherty
Sept. 2 Turner County
Sept. 9 Pike County
Sept. 16 at Monroe
Sept. 23 at Baconton
Sept. 30 at Miller County
Oct. 7 Early County
Oct. 21 Seminole County
Oct. 28 Mitchell County
Nov. 4 at Terrell County
Seminole County
Aug. 19 at Kendrick
Aug. 26 Early County
Sept. 2 at Monroe
Sept. 16 Carroll (Ala.)
Sept. 23 Atkinson County
Sept. 30 at Baconton
Oct. 7 Mitchell County
Oct. 21 at Randolph-Clay
Oct. 28 Terrell County
Nov. 4 at Miller County
Southland Academy
Aug. 19 at Taylor County
Aug. 26 Marion County
Sept. 2 Westfield
Sept. 9 at Gatewood
Sept. 16 at Southwest Georgia
Sept. 30 at Terrell Academy
Oct. 14 Brookwood
Oct. 21 Valwood
Oct. 28 at Tiftarea Academy
Nov. 4 Deerfield-Windsor
Sumter County
Aug. 19 Houston County
Aug. 26 Westover
Sept. 9 at Crisp County
Sept. 15 at Northside-Columbus (Kinnett Stadium)
Sept. 30 at Cook
Oct. 7 Berrien
Oct. 14 at Dodge County
Oct. 21 Fitzgerald
Oct. 28 at Worth County
Nov. 4 Jeff Davis
Terrell Academy
Aug. 19 Southwest Georgia
Aug. 26 Piedmont
Sept. 16 Pataula Charter
Sept. 23 at Deerfield-Windsor
Sept. 30 Southland Academy
Oct. 7 at Georgia Christian
Oct. 14 at Valwood
Oct. 21 at Central Fellowship
Oct. 28 Brookwood
Nov. 4 Tiftarea Academy
Terrell County
Aug. 26 R.F. Munroe (Fla.)
Sept. 2 at Greenville
Sept. 9 at Early County
Sept. 16 Dougherty
Sept. 23 Wilcox County
Sept. 30 Mitchell County
Oct. 7 Miller County
Oct. 21 at Baconton
Oct. 28 at Seminole County
Nov. 4 Randolph-Clay
Turner County
Aug. 19 Worth County
Aug. 26 at Fitzgerald
Sept. 2 at Randolph-Clay
Sept. 9 Irwin County
Sept. 16 Westover
Sept. 23 at Dooly County
Oct. 7 at Charlton County
Oct. 14 Clinch County
Oct. 21 at Lanier County
Nov. 4 Atkinson County
Westover
Aug. 19 at Dougherty
Aug. 26 at Sumter County
Sept. 1 Spencer
Sept. 9 Monroe
Sept. 16 at Turner County
Sept. 23 Northside-Columbus
Oct. 7 at Bainbridge
Oct. 13 Hardaway
Oct. 21 at Cairo
Nov. 4 Shaw
Worth County
Aug. 19 at Turner County
Aug. 26 at Mitchell County
Sept. 2 Upson-Lee
Sept. 9 Central-Macon
Sept. 23 Berrien
Sept. 30 at Dodge County
Oct. 7 Fitzgerald
Oct. 21 at Jeff Davis
Oct. 28 Sumter County
Nov. 4 at Cook
