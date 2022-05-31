Spring practice has succumbed to summer workouts and 7-on-7 tournaments, signaling the high school football season's rapid approach.

Georgia High School Association teams can begin practices in full pads Aug. 2, slightly more than two weeks in advance of the Aug. 19 and 20 season openers.

Here's a look at those season-opening games and the full schedules for area teams:

Baconton

Aug. 19 at Grace Christian

Aug. 26 at Pataula Charter

Sept. 2 Central-Talbotton

Sept. 16 at Early County

Sept. 23 Randolph-Clay

Sept. 30 Seminole County

Oct. 14 at Cottondale (Fla.)

Oct. 21 Terrell County

Oct. 27 Miller County

Nov. 4 at Mitchell County

Deerfield-Windsor

Aug. 19 Westfield

Aug. 26 Maclay (Fla.)

Sept. 2 Strong Rock Christian

Sept. 9 at Southwest Georgia

Sept. 23 Terrell Academy

Sept. 30 at Stratford Academy

Oct. 7 at Brookwood

Oct. 14 at Tiftarea Academy

Oct. 28 Valwood

Nov. 4 at Southland Academy

Dougherty

Aug. 19 Westover

Aug. 26 Randolph-Clay

Sept. 2 at Stockbridge

Sept. 9 at Hapeville (at Banneker)

Sept. 16 at Terrell County

Sept. 30 Crisp County

Oct. 7 at Columbus (Kinnett Stadium)

Oct. 14 Monroe

Oct. 21 Thomasville

Oct. 28 at Carver-Columbus

Early County

Aug. 19 at Miller County

Aug. 26 at Seminole County

Sept. 2 Schley County

Sept. 9 Terrell County

Sept. 16 Baconton

Sept. 23 at Mitchell County

Oct. 7 at Randolph-Clay

Oct. 14 Brooks County

Oct. 21 Eufaula (Ala.)

Oct. 28 at Irwin County

Lee County

Aug. 19 at Warner Robins

Aug. 26 Hapeville

Sept. 2 Lithia Springs

Sept. 9 Colquitt County

Sept. 16 Lake Gibson (Fla.)

Sept. 30 Houston County

Oct. 7 at Veterans

Oct. 21 Northside-Warner Robins

Oct. 28 Thomas County Central

Nov. 4 at Tift County

Miller County

Aug. 19 Early County

Aug. 26 Central-Talbotton

Sept. 2 at Clinch County

Sept. 9 Telfair County

Sept. 23 at Sneads (Fla.)

Sept. 30 Randolph-Clay

Oct. 7 at Terrell County

Oct. 21 at Mitchell County

Oct. 27 at Baconton

Nov. 4 Seminole County

Mitchell County

Aug. 19 at Monroe

Aug. 26 Worth County

Sept. 2 at Pelham

Sept. 9 Brooks County

Sept. 23 Early County

Sept. 30 at Terrell County

Oct. 7 at Seminole County

Oct. 21 Miller County

Oct. 28 at Randolph-Clay

Nov. 4 Baconton

Monroe

Aug. 19 Mitchell County

Aug. 26 at Cairo

Sept. 2 Seminole County

Sept. 9 at Westover

Sept. 16 Randolph-Clay

Sept. 30 Thomasville

Oct. 7 at Crisp County

Oct. 14 at Dougherty

Oct. 21 Carver-Columbus

Oct. 27 at Columbus

Pataula Charter

Aug. 26 Baconton

Sept. 2 at ACE Charter

Sept. 9 Grace Christian

Sept. 16 at Terrell Academy

Sept. 23 at Houston County (Ala.)

Sept. 30 at Georgia Christian

Oct. 7 Abbeville Christian (Ala.)

Oct. 21 Cottondale (Fla.)

Oct. 28 at Franklin County (Fla.)

Pelham

Aug. 19 at Cook

Aug. 26 at Chattahoochee County

Sept. 2 Mitchell County

Sept. 9 Wilcox County

Sept. 16 Cairo

Sept. 23 Bleckley County

Sept. 30 at Lanier County

Oct. 14 at Irwin County

Oct. 21 Bacon County

Nov. 4 at Brooks County

Randolph-Clay

Aug. 26 at Dougherty

Sept. 2 Turner County

Sept. 9 Pike County

Sept. 16 at Monroe

Sept. 23 at Baconton

Sept. 30 at Miller County

Oct. 7 Early County

Oct. 21 Seminole County

Oct. 28 Mitchell County

Nov. 4 at Terrell County

Seminole County

Aug. 19 at Kendrick

Aug. 26 Early County

Sept. 2 at Monroe

Sept. 16 Carroll (Ala.)

Sept. 23 Atkinson County

Sept. 30 at Baconton

Oct. 7 Mitchell County

Oct. 21 at Randolph-Clay

Oct. 28 Terrell County

Nov. 4 at Miller County

Southland Academy

Aug. 19 at Taylor County

Aug. 26 Marion County

Sept. 2 Westfield

Sept. 9 at Gatewood

Sept. 16 at Southwest Georgia

Sept. 30 at Terrell Academy

Oct. 14 Brookwood

Oct. 21 Valwood

Oct. 28 at Tiftarea Academy

Nov. 4 Deerfield-Windsor

Sumter County

Aug. 19 Houston County

Aug. 26 Westover

Sept. 9 at Crisp County

Sept. 15 at Northside-Columbus (Kinnett Stadium)

Sept. 30 at Cook

Oct. 7 Berrien

Oct. 14 at Dodge County

Oct. 21 Fitzgerald

Oct. 28 at Worth County

Nov. 4 Jeff Davis

Terrell Academy

Aug. 19 Southwest Georgia

Aug. 26 Piedmont

Sept. 16 Pataula Charter

Sept. 23 at Deerfield-Windsor

Sept. 30 Southland Academy

Oct. 7 at Georgia Christian

Oct. 14 at Valwood

Oct. 21 at Central Fellowship

Oct. 28 Brookwood

Nov. 4 Tiftarea Academy

Terrell County

Aug. 26 R.F. Munroe (Fla.)

Sept. 2 at Greenville

Sept. 9 at Early County

Sept. 16 Dougherty

Sept. 23 Wilcox County

Sept. 30 Mitchell County

Oct. 7 Miller County

Oct. 21 at Baconton

Oct. 28 at Seminole County

Nov. 4 Randolph-Clay

Turner County

Aug. 19 Worth County

Aug. 26 at Fitzgerald

Sept. 2 at Randolph-Clay

Sept. 9 Irwin County

Sept. 16 Westover

Sept. 23 at Dooly County

Oct. 7 at Charlton County

Oct. 14 Clinch County

Oct. 21 at Lanier County

Nov. 4 Atkinson County

Westover

Aug. 19 at Dougherty

Aug. 26 at Sumter County

Sept. 1 Spencer

Sept. 9 Monroe

Sept. 16 at Turner County

Sept. 23 Northside-Columbus

Oct. 7 at Bainbridge

Oct. 13 Hardaway

Oct. 21 at Cairo

Nov. 4 Shaw

Worth County

Aug. 19 at Turner County

Aug. 26 at Mitchell County

Sept. 2 Upson-Lee

Sept. 9 Central-Macon

Sept. 23 Berrien

Sept. 30 at Dodge County

Oct. 7 Fitzgerald

Oct. 21 at Jeff Davis

Oct. 28 Sumter County

Nov. 4 at Cook

