Three of Westover's seniors hoping to leave their mark and show big improvements this year are Isaiah Burns, Deandre Chatmon and Kavon Johnson.

ALBANY — More than 100 players are scheduled to dress out for the Westover Patriots for Friday night's football game as Coach Adam Miller begins his third season as the team's head football coach.

Miller and his team have a tall task Friday night against crosstown rival Dougherty, which comes into the game with a No. 9 ranking in the state and a win over Westover and Miller, 53-34 last season. That game was the first time Dougherty had beaten Westover since 2009.

