054.jpg

Worth County quarterback Chip Cooper prepares to throw during a drill Monday at the Worth County football stadium in Sylvester.

 Joe Whitfield

SYLVESTER — Worth County head football coach Jeff Hammond said Monday he was very pleased about his team's performance in last Friday's scrimmage win over Pelham and is hoping the effort he saw last week will continue into the new season that begins Friday.

"I was really pleased with our effort and the physicality our team showed," said Hammond. "We saw some guys stepping up to make some plays and it was good to see."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.