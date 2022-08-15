SYLVESTER — Worth County head football coach Jeff Hammond said Monday he was very pleased about his team's performance in last Friday's scrimmage win over Pelham and is hoping the effort he saw last week will continue into the new season that begins Friday.
"I was really pleased with our effort and the physicality our team showed," said Hammond. "We saw some guys stepping up to make some plays and it was good to see."
The coach said his team had the normal issues with penalties, missed executions and other mistakes in a first game type situation because so many players have little or no varsity football experience.
"It's been a while since there has been a winning season here and the biggest fear I had coming into this was the idea that the guys would have a woe is me attitude when something went wrong and respond that way," the coach said. "But I didn't see that at all when things went sideways Friday night. They just kept working. The kids are responding. They are buying into what we are selling."
The Rams won the scrimmage 34-6 in Pelham, but Hammond said it could have been 60-6 without some penalties and dropped passes. The was also pleased with the physical fitness of his team who did not get as tired or deal with the cramps the opposing team had to deal with.
"I thought the offense looked good and we will get better with execution," he said. "But I really liked the way our defense played, especially our linebackers. I really think this defense could be special and really be the best in our region."
The offense will again be led by senior quarterback Chip Cooper, who returns after a good season for the Rams a year ago. Hammond said he believes the offense will improve with the addition of running back Kaden Chester, who is a freshman for the Rams.
The new region includes traditional opponents such as state champion Fitzgerald, always tough Cook County and Berrien County. New additions to the region include Sumter County, Jeff Davis and Dodge County.
"Right out of the gate we have challenges with Turner County, who went deep into the playoffs last year, then we have Mitchel County, which is about as an athletic team as you can find, and then Upson-Lee, who is always physical and tough," said Hammond. "Then you get to the region. Nothing is going to be easy in this region. But the first goal is to win enough to get to the playoffs and once you do that, anything can happen."
Hammond said he is hopeful that tight end Grant Juster will be available by the second week of the season after suffering an injury the first week of camp. The Rams lost senior lineman Keywon Ranson with an ACL injury earlier this summer and he will miss the season.
The Rams will play in Ashburn Friday night and then in Camilla the following week. They will get their home opener on Sept. 2 when Upson-Lee comes to Sylvester.
