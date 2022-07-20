ALBANY — The ALB 8-year-old baseball All-Stars of Albany represented their city well as they finished runner-up in the Dizzy Dean World Series in Southaven, Mississippi this past week.
Head coach Ty Solis said he was extremely proud of his team, the parents and the coaches.
"The boys played hard and had a good run out there," Solis said. "Although we fell one place short of our goal we made heading out to Mississippi, I am pleased with the effort the kids displayed all week. Courtney Love, Allan Willcox and Matthew Huggins were an awesome group of coaches to work with and they made this experience one to remember."
This All-Star team achieved a height not seen for an 8-year-old Albany group in the Dizzy Dean World Series in several years. The best finish up until this year for an Albany 8U team was a top six in 2018. The Dizzy Dean World Series started with 24 teams representing Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. The final four teams were all from Georgia including Eastside Lightning, Eastside Thunder, Alpharetta Eagles and Albany All-Stars.
“In 26 years of coaching, I have never had a group of players and a group of parents that were so supportive," Solis said. “The camaraderie and the chemistry were just phenomenal. We lacked for nothing going out there and we lacked for nothing while we were there. The kids played their hearts out and the parents and fans cheered them on. Groups like this don’t come along very often. This is definitely a special group that I consider myself lucky to be a part of."
The Albany All-Stars began the week with an 18-3 win over the Batesville Tigers of Batesville, Miss., before edging the Cleveland Cyclones of Cleveland, Miss., 18-17 in a game Solis called "a wild one." Albany then topped South Walker Elite of Cordova, Ala., 13-5 to earn a spot in the championship round. The Eastside Lightning of Marietta was next and Albany took a 10-5 win to advance to the finals to face Eastside Thunder, also of Marietta. And while the Lighting of Marietta couldn't stop the Albany All-Stars, the Thunder did and took home the championship.
Four Albany players were named to the All-Tournament team — Bowen Willcox, Tripp Shiver, Bowen Solis and Cam Love.
"I am not big on individual awards," the coach said. "In my eyes we came as a team. Win or lose, we do it as a team, but I would say all of our players did something to deserve the All-Tournament Team mention. Whether it was a clutch hit like the walk off double by Lawton Jones to push us past the Cyclones or the consistency at the plate displayed each game by Jackson Joiner or the throw that Hudson Chupp made to second base from deep left field to get a huge third out for us. We had big hits and big catches from Colby Poore, Tripp Shiver, Wilkes Parrish and Jaxon Reed in the outfield. I was very proud of how our kids played defensively. Everybody was a vital part of our success.
"Bowen Willcox at shortstop, Cam Love on the pitcher's mound and Bowen Solis at second base were really strong with the defense up the middle. Our corners were strong as well with Jackson Joiner at third base and Colt Barfield playing an air tight first base. We also had some big hits by our catcher Banks Huggins.
“The 8U All-Stars would like to thank Foy Shemwell (President of Albany League Baseball) and the ALB board for all they do for youth baseball in our area. Also, a big shout out to all the businesses and individuals that contributed to our travels to Mississippi. We couldn’t have done it without you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.