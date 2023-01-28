A night of sweeps: Deerfield-Windsor, Dougherty, Monroe all win

VALDOSTA - Both Deerfield-Windsor teams remain on top of the region standings after winning in Valdosta Friday night over Valwood. The Lady Knights breezed to a 75-14 win and the Knights came out on top 43-31.
The Lady Knights (19-1, 7-0) were never threatened and led 37-10 at halftime before holding Valwood to just one third-quarter point. Every player on the team scored during the game. Margaret Saddler led the scoring with 13 points, while Tamiya Brown and Joi Hubbard each scored 11. Caroline Tennyson and Genevieve Lanier each added nine.
The Knights (13-6,7-0) led 26-15 at the half but Valwood outscored the Knights 14-5 in the third quarter to trail only 31-29 heading into the fourth quarter. The Knights picked up the defense and held the Valiants to just two fourth-quarter points to get the win.
Jackson Harris led the Knights with 15 points and Hay Revell followed with eight.
Deerfield-Windsor will travel to Brookwood in Thomasville Tuesday night.
Dougherty Sweeps Crisp
CORDELE - The Dougherty Trojans (10-10,6-0) evened their season record and kept their first-place lead in Region 1-AAA Friday night, running past the Crisp County Cougars 60-45.
"This was a great team win on the road against a long Crisp County team," said head coach Bakari Bryant. "Even though our guards led the way, we got big production from our post players which made it easier for our guards to work. We are working on being more of an inside out team but with the way we are improving our outside shooting, it is going to be an interesting post-season. I'm not looking ahead but preparing for what is to come. We're staying humble but hungry with a lion's appetite."
Jacob Stallworth and Jai'on Burns each scored 16 points to lead Dougherty.
The Lady Trojans (11-8,4-1) started the night off for Dougherty with a 59-52 win. Point guard Jatiana Chambers led the Lady Trojans with 27 points and 10 assists. Amaya Jackson scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the winners.
Dougherty will host Columbus Tuesday night and then play at Monroe Friday night.
Monroe sweeps Thomasville
THOMASVILLE - Down in Thomasville Friday night, the Lady Tornadoes opened the night with a 56-46 win over the Lady Bulldogs, and then the Tornadoes blowout the Bulldogs 67-34.
The Lady Tornadoes (16-5, 4-2) got 25 points and 10 rebounds from AaLiyah Robinson while Cierra Lunsford scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and stole the ball six times.
The Tornadoes (16-5, 5-1) were led by Justin Burns with 16 points, Lorenzo Still scored 11 and both An'Drico Jackson and Jveyin Vicks put in 10.
Monroe will host Crisp County Tuesday night and Dougherty Friday night.
