A night of sweeps: Deerfield-Windsor, Dougherty, Monroe all win
Joe Whitfield

VALDOSTA - Both Deerfield-Windsor teams remain on top of the region standings after winning in Valdosta Friday night over Valwood. The Lady Knights breezed to a 75-14 win and the Knights came out on top 43-31.

The Lady Knights (19-1, 7-0) were never threatened and led 37-10 at halftime before holding Valwood to just one third-quarter point. Every player on the team scored during the game. Margaret Saddler led the scoring with 13 points, while Tamiya Brown and Joi Hubbard each scored 11. Caroline Tennyson and Genevieve Lanier each added nine.

