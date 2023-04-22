A Twin Connection: Deerfield-Windsor's Emily and Caroline Tennyson hoping to help the Lady Knights win

Caroline and Emily Tennyson helped the Lady Knights win the region track and field championship in three events. Now they are headed to state to try and do the same thing.

 Jake Clawson

ALBANY -  A famous quote from British entrepreneur Richard Branson is "Sometimes miracles come in pairs,"  and that quote might just resonate in Albany and with the Deerfield-Windsor track and field team that will be counting on the Tennyson twins - Caroline and Emily to shine next week at the state track and field championships.

The daughters of Glenn and Jarrett Tennyson recently took the top two spots in the 400-meter race at the region championship and were half of the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams that won region championships. Now they are preparing to represent the Lady Knights in those races in the state championship meet later this week in Locust Grove.

