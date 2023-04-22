A Twin Connection: Deerfield-Windsor's Emily and Caroline Tennyson hoping to help the Lady Knights win

ALBANY - A famous quote from British entrepreneur Richard Branson is "Sometimes miracles come in pairs," and that quote might just resonate in Albany and with the Deerfield-Windsor track and field team that will be counting on the Tennyson twins - Caroline and Emily to shine next week at the state track and field championships.
The daughters of Glenn and Jarrett Tennyson recently took the top two spots in the 400-meter race at the region championship and were half of the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams that won region championships. Now they are preparing to represent the Lady Knights in those races in the state championship meet later this week in Locust Grove.
Caroline and Emily joined the track team as freshmen in 2020 to enjoy time competing with their brothers James and Jackson (also twins) who were seniors at Deerfield-Windsor at the time. They only ran in one meet as freshmen because of covid but have continued since, even though the brothers are now at the University of Georgia in Athens.
"We always try to stay active and compete," said Caroline. "So we just kept going after our brothers graduated and went to Georgia."
As individual competitors, the sisters compete against each other in the 400-meter race but compete together as part of the team in the relay races. They prefer the relays, especially the 4x100.
"In the 400 it's not just about running fast," Caroline said. "You don't know what the other runners are thinking so sometimes you have to question your strategy. In the 4x100, you don't have to think about strategy, you just run as fast as you can and make sure you hand off at the right time."
Even though the relays involve running fast, they also have to concentrate on the hand-off.
There are four runners on the relay teams with three hand-offs. Emily and Caroline hand off to each other in the race because "there is something between them."
"Fortunately, we have never dropped the baton," said Emily.
"There is something," Caroline said with a smile. "I can tell how she is running and sometimes I know I can leave a little earlier."
That connection will be vital as they compete in Locust Grove but just a few weeks later it may might life a little more difficult.
In August, Caroline plans to head to the University of Georgia to study business while Emily is headed to Georgia Southern in Statesboro to study interior design.
"I'm going to miss her a lot more than she is going to miss me," Emily quipped when asked about the separation.
"That's not true," Caroline responded. "I think we both count on each other, sometimes for different things, but we do rely on each other."
Caroline said business is her goal because she enjoys math and believes business will be where she wants to be. Emily is interested in interior design because she has always enjoyed how her parents put things together in designing the inside of houses.
"Our parents flipped houses," said Emily. "I just enjoyed watching and helping see how it all comes together."
Both girls seemed ready to compete this week in the championship meet and both seem ready to compete for whatever they want in life.
"This is not about their brothers," said head coach Jake Clawson. "But both of their brothers have found what they wanted and are doing well, I am sure these girls will do the same."
The state track meet begins Thursday at Strong Rock Christian School in Locust Grove with both the girls and boys teams competing.