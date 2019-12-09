TIFTON— Nominations for the 2020 class of the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Athletics Hall of Fame are now being accepted. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on April 3, 2020 as a part of the annual Homecoming festivities.
ABAC Athletics Director Alan Kramer said any individual, living or deceased, may be considered for induction into the ABAC Athletics Hall of Fame. Individuals are nominated in one of three categories: Athlete, Coach, or Contributor.
Those interested in nominating someone for the ABAC Athletics Hall of Fame can visit the ABAC website at http://athletics.abac.edu/inside/hofindex/hofland to complete the nomination form.
Kramer said athletic achievement as well as integrity, sportsmanship, and character will be considered. He said the college is also looking for individuals who attended ABAC and then went on to coach high school or college teams to state or national titles.
The 2019 inductees included Alfred Barney, Jennifer McCarthy, Lisa English, Sidney White, Terry Mixon, and the 1969 Men's Basketball Team.