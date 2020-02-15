BAINBRIDGE—The Golden Stallions of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will take on Tallahassee Community College at the Bainbridge High School baseball field at 1 p.m. on Feb. 29.
Dr. Alan Kramer, ABAC Athletics Director, said the game is an opportunity to showcase one of the six ABAC intercollegiate athletics teams in the Bainbridge community.
“Bainbridge is one of our five instructional sites for ABAC, and we scheduled this game to give our ABAC Bainbridge students a look at the Golden Stallions,” Kramer said.
Dr. Michael Kirkland, Executive Director for ABAC Bainbridge, said the nine-inning contest is the second ABAC sports event scheduled specifically for ABAC Bainbridge students.
“Last year, the Golden Fillies’ softball team played in Bainbridge and then went on to win the state championship,” Kirkland said. “We’re hoping for the same result for the baseball team.”
Coach Brandon Reeder’s Stallions won the 2018 state baseball title and have high hopes of repeating that championship run this season. ABAC features intercollegiate sports in soccer, softball, and tennis for women and golf, baseball, and tennis for men.
Besides the main campus in Tifton, ABAC provides instructional sites in Bainbridge, Blakely, Donalsonville, and Moultrie. After offering only associate degrees for 75 years, ABAC began offering bachelor’s degrees in 2008 and now features 12 bachelor’s degrees in its curriculum.
