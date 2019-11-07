Lee County senior Abby Hughes has been named the Region 1 – 6A Player of the Year in awards announced Thursday after a coach’s meeting in Cordele and she leads a strong group of Lee County players who were also honored by a vote of the coaches. Lee County head coach Dwayne Suggs, who guided the team to a 29-8 overall record, a third straight region championship and the state finals, was also selected as Coach of the Year in the meeting.
“With her stats in the circle this year, as well as her stats at the plate, there was no doubt who was going to be player of the year when the meeting started,” Suggs said. “Abby (Hughes) definitely deserves this award. I hope to see her getting some state awards as well.”
Hughes, who has committed to play college softball at Georgia Tech, compiled a 22-6 season record on the mound with a 1.06 ERA and 289 strikeouts. At the plate she hit 13 homeruns, knocked in 43 runs and finished the season with a .426 batting average.
In addition to being named player of the year and first team all-region, Hughes was also named co-pitcher of the year with Houston County’s Rylee Lamb.
Second baseman Karlee Back, shortstop Rebekah Cooper, and catcher Trellis Whaley were all named to the first team All-Region team.
First baseman Rhiannon Belcher was named to the second team All-Region.
As for Suggs as coach of the year, the coach was excited but humble in announcing the award.
“It’s an honor for me to be Coach of the Year,” Suggs said. “But whatever little part I might have done this year, my assistant coaches Chuck Cooper and Matt Suggs were just as valuable as well.”
The Lady Trojan softball team made history this season by making it to the state finals. The four games the girls won in the state tournament in Columbus are the first wins the team has ever had in the Elite Eight competition.
The team will lose seven seniors to graduation this year including Hughes, Back, Whaley, Belcher, Marley Smith, Calli Carr and Alexis Danforth. Hughes, Back, Whaley, and Smith all have college softball offers.