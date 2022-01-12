Drawing on the deep roots of soccer in his family, Chris Earls has been named the new soccer coach at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
ABAC athletic director Alan Kramer said Earls will replace Aliriza Sisman, who stepped down from the position at the end of 2021.
"I believe Coach Earls is a great fit for the ABAC soccer program,” Kramer said. “He's an ABAC alumnus who is talented at engaging and developing students both inside and outside of the classroom. He expects excellence in both and is a fantastic mentor. Chris has been involved with the sport of soccer his entire life."
Earls said his father provided a strong soccer influence at an early age.
“My dad is from England, so soccer has deep roots in my family,” Earls said. “One of the first gifts I remember getting was a soccer ball and some keeper gloves. I have been playing the sport over 26 years.”
Earls has experience on and off the soccer field with coaching and officiating duties. He played intramural soccer at ABAC and Georgia Southern.
An ABAC Biology Lab Instructor in the School of Arts and Sciences, Earls will coach the team as a part of his duties at ABAC.
A native of Lyons, Earls received his associate degree from ABAC and his bachelor’s degrees in Agricultural Education and Agriscience and Environmental Systems from the University of Georgia. He worked as a UGA Extension agent for several years before completing his master’s degree in biology from Georgia Southern University. He joined the ABAC faculty in 2018.
“I made the decision to leave Extension and change careers entirely,” Earls said. “It has been an awesome decision so far.”
Earls said he plans to meet with the Golden Fillies as a team and in individual sessions in days to come.
“I look forward to meeting with each team member and working with them as we prepare for the fall season,” Earls said.
Sisman and the Fillies lost in the semifinal round of the 2021 state tournament to wind up a 2-7-1 season. Sisman replaced Jimmy Ballenger as the ABAC coach in 2018. Ballenger started the ABAC program in 2006.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.