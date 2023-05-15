MLB: Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers

May 15, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after his two-run home run with shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

 Andrew Dieb

ARLINGTON -- Ronald Acuña Jr. has been one of the best hitters in the Majors this season, and he continued his historic start with another big performance in the Braves’ lopsided 12-0 victory over the Rangers on Monday night at Globe Life Field.

In the second inning, after Kevin Pillar hit a two-run home run, Acuña followed his first-inning walk with a monstrous two-run blast to continue the abrupt welcome to The Show for Texas rookie Cody Bradford, who was making his MLB debut.

