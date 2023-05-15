May 15, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after his two-run home run with shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON -- Ronald Acuña Jr. has been one of the best hitters in the Majors this season, and he continued his historic start with another big performance in the Braves’ lopsided 12-0 victory over the Rangers on Monday night at Globe Life Field.
In the second inning, after Kevin Pillar hit a two-run home run, Acuña followed his first-inning walk with a monstrous two-run blast to continue the abrupt welcome to The Show for Texas rookie Cody Bradford, who was making his MLB debut.
The MVP candidate crushed an 80.4 mph curveball from Bradford, launching it a Statcast-projected 454 feet into the left-field seats to give the Braves an early 4-0 lead. It was Acuña’s ninth homer of 2023. He is now on pace for an MVP-caliber 32 home runs and 69 stolen bases this season.
“The thing that impresses me the most [about Acuña] so far this year is his work ethic,” said third-base coach Ron Washington. “He’s really taken care of detail. In the past, he relied more on his talent, but now he’s really paying attention to detail and making sure his body is ready.”
Orlando Arcia, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna also clubbed two-run home runs to give the Braves five overall in the game.
Should Acuña achieve the numbers he’s projected for, he would join an illustrious duo of Eric Davis (37 HR, 50 SB in 1987) and Barry Bonds (33 HR, 52 SB in ‘90) as the only players in AL/NL history to record 30+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases in a single campaign.
“The biggest key is [Acuña] is healthy,” said manager Brian Snitker. “He’s got his legs under him. If he stays healthy, the numbers are going to be there. He doesn’t have to play for numbers. He’s so talented that if he just stays healthy, the numbers are going to come if he plays his game."