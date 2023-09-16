Sep 15, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) walks back to the dugout with training staff and manager Brian Snitker (43) during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr.(13) blows a bubblegum in the dugout during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr.(13) hits a sacrifice fly during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports
MIAMI -- Barely two days after Atlanta clinched the National League East title, Ronald Acuña Jr. gave Braves fans a scare when he exited with right calf tightness as a precaution in the eighth inning of Atlanta’s series-opening 9-6 loss to Miami on Friday night at loanDepot park.
“I feel good,” Acuña said postgame via interpreter Franco Garcia. “It just felt like a cramp. But yeah, we'll just see how I come in tomorrow and [how] I'm feeling and you know, if I play.”