MIAMI -- Barely two days after Atlanta clinched the National League East title, Ronald Acuña Jr. gave Braves fans a scare when he exited with right calf tightness as a precaution in the eighth inning of Atlanta’s series-opening 9-6 loss to Miami on Friday night at loanDepot park.

“I feel good,” Acuña said postgame via interpreter Franco Garcia. “It just felt like a cramp. But yeah, we'll just see how I come in tomorrow and [how] I'm feeling and you know, if I play.”

