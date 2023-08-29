Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia ...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND DANGEROUS WINDS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY FOR PORTIONS OF FLORIDA... NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Berrien, Colquitt, and Cook - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Ben Hill, Irwin, and Tift * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla - A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Inland Wakulla and Leon - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Brooks, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette, Lanier, Lowndes, and Madison - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Ben Hill, Berrien, Coastal Gulf, Colquitt, Cook, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Irwin, Liberty, Thomas, and Tift * STORM INFORMATION: - About 460 miles south-southwest of Steinhatchee River - 23.1N 85.0W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement North or 360 degrees at 14 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ As of 5 AM EDT, Idalia has become a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Idalia is centered about 460 miles south of Steinhatchee, Florida, moving north at 14 mph. Idalia will rapidly intensify today and will slam into the Florida Big Bend Wednesday morning as a major hurricane. Strengthening is possible all the way up to landfall. To put this into historical context, there are NO major hurricanes in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay. This has the makings of an unprecedented event for this part of the state. Your final preparations need to be finished before sunset this evening. If you have been ordered to evacuate, leave today before sunset. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate tonight and into the day Wednesday. Life-threatening storm surge is expected around the shores of Apalachee Bay. Storm surge will be highly dependent on the storm track, with the highest surge values along and to the right of the center. Storm surge could start to build as soon as this afternoon, with peak surge values coming on tonight and Wednesday. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwanee River for the danger of life threatening inundation from rising water moving inland. Storm surge inundation above normally dry ground could reach the following heights, if the peak surge occurs with high tide: 1 to 3 feet from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, 3 to 5 feet from Indian Pass to the Ochlockonee River, 5 to 8 feet from the Ochlockonee River to the Aucilla River, and 8 to 12 feet from the Aucilla River to the Suwannee River. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Hurricane conditions are likely in the eastern Florida Big Bend. Residents in the southeast Big Bend need to prepare for a major hurricane with sustained winds over 110 mph. A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwanee River, including inland portions of the eastern Florida Big Bend and lower I-75 corridor of Georgia. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Leon and inland Wakulla Counties. This watch is in effect to account for any possible westward shifts to the forecast track. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, including the remainder of the Western Florida Big Bend as well as parts of south central Georgia and the I-75 corridor. Tropical storm force winds are most likely to arrive along the coast after midnight tonight, but they could arrive as early as this evening. Preparations for Idalia need to be completed before sunset. Expect downed trees and powerlines, possibly widespread in the eastern Big Bend, with prolonged power outages possible. Ensure you have enough supplies to last for several days. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along and east of the track of Idalia, especially in the eastern Florida Big Bend, where 5 to 8 inches of rain are forecast, with isolated higher amounts possible. This could lead to life threatening flash flooding. A Flood Watch is now in effect from Gulf County, FL to Lee County, GA and all points eastward. The storm should be moving fast enough to preclude widespread river flooding at this time. Several tornadoes are possible in the outer rain bands starting tonight and continuing into Wednesday. This will primarily be north and east of the center. Life-threatening rip currents and high surf are expected along all beaches for at least the next couple days. Everyone needs to stay out of the water. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible devastating impacts across Taylor and Dixie Counties. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant to extensive impacts across Wakulla and Jefferson Counties. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across Franklin County. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, southeastern Alabama, and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across coastal and southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. Also, protect against life-threatening wind having possible limited to extensive impacts across the remainder of the Florida Big Bend into the lower I-75 corridor of Georgia. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the eastern Florida Big Bend and the I-75 corridor of Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the remainder of the Florida Big Bend and portions of Southwest Georgia.. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across the southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the remainder of the eastern Florida Big Bend into the I-75 corridor of Georgia. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.