After bench-clearing altercation, Westover girls win big

Westover's Lundyn Walker (3) puts up two points during the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's state playoff game against Howard. Walker and the Lady Patriots won big and now move on to the Sweet 16.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - There wasn't much drama about who was going to win the game Tuesday night at Westover, but a bench-clearing altercation underneath the basket definitely created some drama in the first-round playoff game between the Westover Lady Patriots and the Howard Lady Huskies of Macon. Westover won going away, 58-32.

The Lady Patriots led 23-14 and by the middle of the third quarter, Westover had stretched their lead to 35-21 when a battle for the ball underneath Howard's basket got out of hand. Both girls wrestled for the ball and ended up on the floor. When the girl's stood up, the player from Howard threw a punch at the Westover player. The girls on the Westover bench rushed to the floor before coaches, school officials, and law enforcement got in between and calmed everything down.

Tags

More Sports