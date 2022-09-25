LEESBURG — The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans open Region 1-AAAAAA play Friday night looking to begin their quest for a sixth consecutive region football crown and the No. 8-ranked and undefeated Bears of Houston County will give the Trojans another strong test.
While head coach Dean Fabrizio said he couldn't be pleased because of a loss to Colquitt County, he believes his Trojans (4-1) are better now than when the season began.
"You always want to win every game," the coach said. "But we are a better team having played Colquitt County. We've had a really strong non-region schedule and we are better for it."
And now the region battles begin.
"Region 1 is always strong," said Fabrizio. "We have three of the teams ranked in the top 10 (Lee, Houston County and Thomas County Central) and there is a fourth one (Northside-Warner Robins) knocking on the door. We believe it is the strongest region in the state."
While Fabrizio and his staff are confident the team is moving in the right direction, the coaching staff is still working to get the Trojans ready for the region battles.
"This is the youngest team we have had in a while," said Fabrizio. "We have had to deal with several injuries and we have seen some kids really step up. We thought the offensive line would get better and they are, they have really shown great improvement. We've also seen Damani Cantrell step up in the fullback position."
Running back Ousmane Kromah and wide receiver J.D. Fugerson both missed a game due to injuries, but Fabrizio believes that with the week off, both will be at full strength for Friday night's contest.
All of the kicking duties now belong to Wyatt Waddell because of injuries to the other kickers. Waddell has been the starting punter all season for the Trojans, but now handles the rest of the kicking duties, and Fabrizio said he is doing well with those extra assignments. Senior Quan Wilson has taken over as long snapper in the kicking game.
The Houston County Bears come in 5-0 under first-year head coach Jeremy Edwards. This past Friday night they defeated reigning AAAAA state champion Warner Robins 28-8 and also a win over fourth-ranked Perry. The Bears average 50 points a game on offense and allow 16 points per game.
Other region games this weekend have Tift County (1-4) at Northside-Warner Robins (3-2), and Veterans (4-1) at Thomas County Central (5-0).
