ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights opened their basketball season in the Brookwood Thanksgiving Tournament and coach Gina Mitchell is working toward another strong showing in the Class A Private Region 1 of the GHSA.
They opened the season with a No. 8 ranking in the preseason poll and defeated Chiles of Tallahassee Monday in Thomasville before a Tuesday matchup with a team from Covington, Tenn.
This tournament began Mitchell’s third season at the helm of the Lady Knights’ program and Deerfield-Windsor’s second in GHSA. Deerfield-Windsor made the Elite Eight of the GHSA's state tournament with an 18-9 overall record after blowing through the region with a perfect 12-0 record.
“Last year I think we surprised some people,” Mitchell said in an interview last week. “This year we will have to play even better because I know some of these other schools have picked up some good players. I know Stratford, Mount De Sales, and others will be stronger this year. We are going to have to pick up our game to stay on top.”
The Lady Knights did not have any seniors on the team last season, but some of the players chose not to return to focus on other sports or grades. And again, this season, the Lady Knights will have no seniors. The core of the team will be sophomores and juniors, with a couple of freshmen on the varsity as well.
“I always say I have six starters,” said Mitchell. “I do have the core of the team back.”
Those six include post players Gabrielle Harris and Margaret Sadler, shooting guards Joi Hubbard and Caroline Tennyson, plus guards Murphy Ray and Genevieve Lanier.
“What we really have to work on is building some depth because you never know when somebody might get hurt, or get sick or foul out,” the coach said.
Mitchell and the Lady Knights do not have an easy schedule. After a scrimmage against state champion Early County (AA) they will face Chiles of Tallahassee, a AAAAAA Florida team. They will also face defending state champion Calhoun County (A) as well as Brookstone of Columbus, Worth County, Schley County, Berrien and others before they get into the region schedule after the new year begins.
“If we don’t step up, things could look ugly early on,” Mitchell said, But hopefully we will be prepared for that region schedule later on.”
