FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons running back Devonta Freeman hopes to return to the slashing runner and smooth pass catcher that earned him two back-to-back Pro Bowl berths in 2015 and 2016.
He also wants to continue to honor his aunt.
Freeman played just two games last season due to calf and knee injuries and sports hernia surgery. He is healthy now.
"My auntie, she passed way," Freeman said while he explained why he wears No. 24. "She was 24 years old. I was 14 at the time. One of my favorite aunties. I always wanted to represent her. Just leave some legacy with my dreams on the football field, but I still want to represent her every chance that I could. I love her. Rest in peace, my auntie Tameka Nicole Brown. That's why I wear 24."
Freeman made it back to the field during the exhibition season. He received a couple of token carries as the Falcons saved him for games that matter.
He's ready to hit the field in the regular-season opener against Minnesota and restart his tribute. If the Falcons are going to return to the top of the NFC South standings, a consistent running game, led by Freeman, will be a major factor of success.
"No, I'm not nervous, this is football," Freeman said. "You can't be nervous about no football. I'm just excited to be out there having fun. Just competing. That's all it is."
The Falcons are also hoping that Freeman can return to Pro Bowl form.
"He's had an outstanding offseason," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "The energy that he brought back starting from OTAs has been great. He is a stronger man than prior to his injury. We've heard people say, can you come back stronger from an injury? I think this is one of those cases where the answer is yes."
While Freeman didn't do much in the limited exhibition season action, Quinn saw enough in practice to get excited.
"He's more violent in his cuts because of that strength," Quinn said. "His mindset and determination is completely on point. He adds a lot to our team."
With Freeman injured, Tevin Coleman was the Falcons leading rushing last season. However, Coleman signed with the 49ers in free agency. Freeman will be backed up by Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison, who also had strong exhibition seasons.
"Behind him, I like the versatility of the group," Quinn said. "I like the inside the tackle stuff with Brian and Qadree and then out the perimeter stuff where Kenjon (Barner) can get going and Ito can get going. I like what the balance looks like from those guys."
Freeman likes the depth at the position.
"We are one," Freeman said. "We all help each other. They help me. I help them."
Quarterback Matt Ryan is looking forward to having Freeman at his disposal.
"He's looked great in practice," Ryan said. "He's got such great balance, but his ability to cut and accelerate after cuts have been impressive. I think he looks great when he's doing that. It's been impressive to see."
Freeman amassed 1,634 total yards in 2015 and 1,541 in 2016 and was selected for the Pro Bowl. His 2017 season, in which he played 14 games, was chopped up by two concussions after he signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension.
He's only 27 years old and should be able to rebound despite a production dip that coincided with his extension.
"He's a special player," Ryan said. "Really good with the ball in his hands. He's a guy that's an explosive player for us. You can block the play for 4 or 5 yards and he can make it a 25-yard gain. Same thing in the passing game. He's just dynamic when he's got the ball in his hands."
Ryan was fine with Freeman missing most of the exhibition season.
"As far as how we precede moving forward, (Quinn) has done a great job of bring all of the guys who are coming back from injury along and getting them ready to go," Ryan said. "But it's all about the season opener when you're talking about those guys. It's about getting them ready for the long haul, September through February. I think (Quinn) has done a great job with that."
After being selected in the fourth round (103rd overall), Freeman played his rookie season under offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. He was Steven Jackson's primary backup as he rushed 65 times for 248 yards and caught 30 passes for 225 yards.
With the move to Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator, Freeman thrived in the outside zone blocking scheme. Shanahan moved on and after two seasons with Steve Sarkisian, Koetter is back and mixing things up in a more diversified ground attack. That's fine with Freeman.
"It's whatever coach calls, I'm comfortable with most runs," Freeman said. "Power, outside zone, stretch, gap. I know how to run those runs pretty good. Whatever coach calls, we just have to make it work and execute."