ALBANY - National Signing Day didn't bring too many surprises in Albany except that two of Albany's best running backs did not ink letters of intent. Dougherty's Jacob Stallworth and Westover's Aiden Griffin were not among the athletes who made their college decisions Tuesday.
At Monroe, five seniors chose their schools - Rivals 2 star DB Johnny Cauley is going to Murray State University in Kentucky; All State WR An'Drico Jackson signed with Bethune-Cookman University in Florida while Demontriel Price Jr.l Christian Elder and Katarrion Harris signed with Central Georgia Technical College (JUCO) in Warner Robins.
At Lee County, defensive back Kason Hooks signed with Army, wide receiver Javelle Fugerson signed with the University of Buffalo, Luke Wilson signed with Thomas University, while Kam Bell and Dontae Tinson will don the gold and blue at Albany State University.
At Dougherty, defensive lineman Stantavious Smith signed with the University of South Florida, Larry Lane is headed to Georgia Military College, JuMarcus King signed with Thomas University, Malik Dixon signed with Johnson C. Smith, and both Octavius Griffin and Antonio Culbreath signed with Valdosta State.
At Westover, DeAndre Chatmon agreed to play at Tuskegee University, ZyMarrion Sterling signed with Shorter University and Deangelo Jones signed with Georgia Knights Prep in Snellville, Ga.
At Worth County, quarterback Chip Cooper and defensive standout Jaylen Fluellen signed to play at Georgia Military College.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents