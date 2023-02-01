ALBANY - National Signing Day didn't bring too many surprises in Albany except that two of Albany's best running backs did not ink letters of intent. Dougherty's Jacob Stallworth and Westover's Aiden Griffin were not among the athletes who made their college decisions Tuesday.

At Monroe, five seniors chose their schools - Rivals 2 star DB Johnny Cauley is going to Murray State University in Kentucky; All State WR An'Drico Jackson signed with Bethune-Cookman University in Florida while Demontriel Price Jr.l Christian Elder and Katarrion Harris signed with Central Georgia Technical College (JUCO) in Warner Robins.

