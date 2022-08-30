Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 1:08 am
Dougherty's Kameron Davis has committed to the Florida State University football program.
BY THE NUMBERS
Top Performers Week 2
Offense
Passing - Dougherty QB Kameron Davis - 11/19 265 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing - Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah - 9 carries, 150 yards, 2 touchdowns
Receiving - Sherwood Christian WR Hudson Carter - 8 catches, 217 yards
Kicking - Deerfield-Windsor K Waylon Marbury - 44-yard field goal, 4/4 PATS, Five touchbacks
Other notable performances:
Passing - Deerfield-Windsor - Thomas Ray 10/18 228 yards, 1 TD
Passing - Sherwood- Tripp Roberts, 9/20 251 yards, 5 TDs
Rushing - Sherwood - William Price 8 carries, 105 yards
Rushing - Dougherty - Kadarriyon Johnson 16 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD
Receiving - Deerfield-Windsor WR Boles Middleton - 5 catches, 130 yards, 1 touchdown
Receiving - Monroe - Camryn Randle - 3 receptions, 81 yards, 1 TD
Kicking -Sherwood - Collyer Alderman, 6/6 PATs, ½ FG attempts
Defense
Nemo McCloud - Lee County - Scoop and Score - one touchdown
Ethan Johnson - Deerfield-Windsor - Scoop and Score - one touchdown
Kameyon Green - Monroe - 2 solo tackles, 9 assists, 2 sacks, forced fumble
Justin Tanksley - Lee County - Six tackles and a sack
Season Leaders - OFFENSE
Passing
Thomas Ray, Deerfield-Windsor- 25/40, 479 yards, 4 touchdowns
Kameron Davis, Dougherty - 20/35, 385 yards, 5 touchdowns
Tripp Roberts, Sherwood 9/20, 251 yards, 5 touchdowns
Chip Cooper, Worth Co. - 26/46, 295 yards, 1 touchdown
Keyon Thomas, Westover - 18/34, 224 yards, 1 touchdown
Rushing
Ousmane Kromah - Lee County - 36 carries, 366 yards, 4 touchdowns
Aiden Griffin, Westover, 45 carries, 210 yards, 1 touchdown
Jacob Stallworth - Dougherty - 13 carries, 176 yards, 3 touchdowns
Chip Cooper - Worth Co. - 27 carries, 124 yards, 3 touchdowns
Thomas Ray - Deerfield-Windsor - 28 carries, 123 yards, 3 touchdowns
Receiving
Hudson Carter - Sherwood - 8 catches, 217 yards
Kavon Johnson - Westover - 9 catches, 158 yards, 1 touchdown
Malik Dixon - Dougherty - 6 catches, 139 yards
Boles Middleton - Deerfield-Windsor - 5 catches, 130 yards, 1 touchdown
JD Fugerson - Lee Co. 7 catches, 117 yards, 1 touchdown
Scenes from Sherwood Christian vs. Central Georgia Arts in volleyball on Aug. 29, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield) Click for more.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
