Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 5, 2022 @ 6:22 pm
Deerfield-Windsor senior Boles Middleton (15) pulls down a pass from quarterback Thomas Ray for a big gain in the first half of an Aug. 26, 2022 game against McClay (Fla.).
BY THE NUMBERS
Top Performers Week 3
Offense
Passing - Dougherty QB Kameron Davis - 11/19 265 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing - Dougherty QB Kameron Davis - 17 carries, 235 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving - Dougherty - Larry Lane- 6 catches, 121 yards, 1TD
Special Teams - Worth Co. -Jaylen Fluellen - 72-yard KO return, touchdown
Other notable performances:
Passing - Deerfield-Windsor - Thomas Ray 8/16 153 yards, 3 TDs
Passing - Monroe- Corey Randle, 9/11 102 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing - Lee Co. - Braxton Honer - 19 carries, 148 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing - Westover - Aiden Griffin - 20 carries, 122 yards, 1 TD
Rushing - Worth Co. - Kaden Chester - 15 carries, 103 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing - Sherwood Christian - Easton Enfinger - 13 carries, 105 yards, 1 TF
Receiving - Dougherty - Braylen Still - 4 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD
Receiving - Deerfield-Windsor - Boles Middleton - 4 receptions, 90 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving - Monroe - Andrico Jackson - 5 receptions, 72 yards, 2 TD
Punting - Worth Co. - Chip Cooper - 44.0 punt average
Kicking - Westover - Eddison Vicente - 2 field goals, 3 PATs
Season Leaders - OFFENSE
Passing
Kameron Davis, Dougherty - 32/58, 650 yards, 8 touchdowns
Thomas Ray, Deerfield-Windsor- 33/56, 632 yards, 7 touchdowns
Chip Cooper, Worth Co. - 40/64, 492 yards, 4 touchdowns
Tripp Roberts, Sherwood Christian - 15/35, 319 yards, 6 touchdowns
Corey Randle, Monroe - 16/27, 298 yards, 4 touchdowns
Rushing
Ousmane Kromah - Lee County - 36 carries, 366 yards, 4 touchdowns
Kameron Davis - Dougherty - 31 carries, 332 yards, 2 touchdowns
Aiden Griffin, Westover, 58 carries, 322 yards, 2 touchdowns
Chip Cooper - Worth Co. - 36 carries, 178 yards, 4 touchdowns
Jacob Stallworth - Dougherty - 13 carries, 176 yards, 3 touchdowns
Receiving
Boles Middleton -Deerfield-Windsor 18 catches, 381 yards, 7 touchdowns
Hudson Carter - Sherwood - 8 catches, 217 yards
Larry Lane - Dougherty - 15 catches, 208 yards, 2 touchdowns
Kavon Johnson - Westover - 10 catches, 168 yards, 1 touchdown
Parker Weaver - Worth Co. - 16 catches, 164 yards, 1 touchdown
American Home Shield reviewed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 American Time Use Survey to see how much time the average American spends on daily chores. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.