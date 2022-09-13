Sunny. High 84F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Deerfield-Windsor senior Boles Middleton (15) pulls down a pass from quarterback Thomas Ray for a big gain in the first half of an Aug. 26, 2022 game against McClay (Fla.).
BY THE NUMBERS
Top Performers Week 4
Offense
Passing — Dougherty QB Kameron Davis — 14/30 256 yards, 1 TD
Rushing — Lee Co. RB Ousmane Kromah — 20 carries, 202 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving — Dougherty — Larry Lane- 3 catches, 103 yards, 1TD
Special Teams — Worth Co. — Chip Cooper — Punt Average 44.80
Other notable performances:
Passing — Deerfield-Windsor — Thomas Ray, 13/27 236 yards, 2 TDs
Passing — Monroe- Corey Randle, 14/17 201 yards, 1 TD
Rushing — Kameron Davis — Dougherty — 21 carries, 184 yards, 1 TD
Rushing — Sherwood Christian- Easton Enfingerr — 5 carries, 135 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing — Westover — Aiden Griffin — 20 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD
Rushing — Sherwood Christian — Easton Enfinger — 5 carries, 135 yards, 1 TF
Receiving — Monroe — Camryn Randle — 5 receptions, 77 yards, 1 TD
Receiving — Deerfield-Windsor — Boles Middleton — 3 receptions, 60 yards
Season Leaders — OFFENSE
Passing
Kameron Davis, Dougherty — 46/88, 906 yards, 9 touchdowns
Thomas Ray, Deerfield-Windsor- 46/83, 868 yards, 9 touchdowns
Chip Cooper, Worth Co. — 50/90, 586 yards, 5 touchdowns
Corey Randle, Monroe — 30/44, 499 yards, 5 touchdowns
Keyon Thomas, Westover — 30/60, 344 yards, 1 touchdown
Rushing
Ousmane Kromah — Lee County — 56 carries, 568 yards, 6 touchdowns
Kameron Davis — Dougherty — 52 carries, 516 yards, 3 touchdowns
Aiden Griffin, Westover, 86 carries, 455 yards, 2 touchdowns
Kaden Chester — Worth Co. — 64 carries, 347 yards, 3 touchdowns
Easton Enfinger — Sherwood Christian — 18 carries, 240 yards, 3 touchdowns
Receiving
Boles Middleton — Deerfield-Windsor 24 catches, 501 yards, 7 touchdowns
Larry Lane — Dougherty — 21 catches, 414 yards, 4 touchdowns
Kavon Johnson — Westover — 16 catches, 226 yards, 1 touchdown
Hudson Carter — Sherwood Christian- 8 catches, 217 yards
Parker Weaver — Worth Co. — 17 catches, 177 yards, 1 touchdown
