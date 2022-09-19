Sunny. Hot. High 93F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Dougherty’s Jacob Stallworth is a standout at running back and defensive back.
BY THE NUMBERS
Top Performers Week 5
Offense
Passing - Dougherty QB Kameron Davis - 20/27 244 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing - Dougherty RB Jacob Stallworth - 12 carries, 131 yards, 4 TDs
Receiving - Monroe - Andrico Jackson - 6 receptions, 122 yards, 1 TD
Other notable performances:
Passing - Monroe- Corey Randle, 14/24 216 yards, 2 TDs
Passing - Lee Co. - Chris Martin, 14/19 148 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing - Sherwood Christian- Easton Enfingerr - 8 carries, 121 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing - Lee Co. - Ousmane Kromah - 13 carries, 77 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving - Dougherty - Larry Lane- 7 receptions, 107 yards
Receiving - Westover - Kavon Johnson - 3 receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD
Receiving - Lee Co. - JD Fugerson - 8 receptions, 80 yards, 2 TDs
Season Leaders - OFFENSE
Passing
Kameron Davis, Dougherty - 66/112, 1152 yards, 12 touchdowns
Thomas Ray, Deerfield-Windsor- 46/83, 868 yards, 9 touchdowns
Corey Randle, Monroe - 44/68, 715 yards, 7 touchdowns
Chip Cooper, Worth Co. - 50/90, 586 yards, 5 touchdowns
Keyon Thomas, Westover - 36/76, 479 yards, 2 touchdowns
Rushing
Ousmane Kromah - Lee County -69 carries, 645 yards, 8 touchdowns
Kameron Davis - Dougherty - 54 carries, 541 yards, 3 touchdowns
Aiden Griffin, Westover, 86 carries, 455 yards, 2 touchdowns
Easton Enfinger - Sherwood Christian - 26 carries, 361 yards, 6 touchdowns
Kaden Chester - Worth Co. - 64 carries, 347 yards, 3 touchdowns
Receiving
Larry Lane - Dougherty - 28 receptions, 521 yards, 4 touchdowns
Boles Middleton -Deerfield-Windsor 24 receptions, 501 yards, 7 touchdowns
Kavon Johnson - Westover - 19 receptions, 328 yards, 2 touchdowns
Andrico Jackson - Monroe - 18 receptions, 321 yards, 3 touchdowns
Hudson Carter - Sherwood Christian- 12 receptions, 295 yards 3 touchdowns
