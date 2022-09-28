This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia
MAJOR HURRICANE IAN FORECAST TO MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE SOUTHWEST
FLORIDA COAST
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Dixie,
Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal
Wakulla, and Inland Dixie
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 330 miles southeast of Panama City or about 280 miles
south-southeast of Apalachicola
- 26.3N 82.5W
- Storm Intensity 155 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 9 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
As of 11AM EDT, Hurricane Ian remains a category 4 with max
sustained winds of 155mph as it approaches the southwest Florida
coast. The forecast track has changed little since the previous
advisory. Landfall around Fort Myers as a major hurricane is
expected by this afternoon, followed by a trek across central
Florida tomorrow into Friday.
Hurricane Ian's large wind field keeps the potential for sustained
tropical storm winds across the southeast Florida Big Bend. Gusty
winds are also expected elsewhere beginning today and persisting
through Friday, especially along the coastal Big Bend where
occasional gusts to tropical storm force are possible.
Forecast rainfall amounts have trended downward with widespread 1 to
2 inches mainly east of the Apalachicola and Flint Rivers. Isolated
higher amounts of 3 inches or greater are possible in the far
southeast Big Bend.
Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect along the coast from Indian
Pass to the Suwannee River, including inland Dixie County.
The storm surge threat has diminished due to Hurricane Ian staying
well to our south.
Forecast confidence remains fairly high as Hurricane Ian continues
to track towards southwest Florida. We will continue to provide
additional details on Ian over the next several advisory cycles.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
the Florida Big Bend and southwest Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across the Florida Big Bend and southwest Georgia.
Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended
preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to
evacuate, do so immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles
can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide
poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly
ventilated area.
If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city in which
you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides.
Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for
instructions from local authorities.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Tallahassee FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
