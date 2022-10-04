Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 83F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 4, 2022 @ 11:46 pm
Lee County wide receiver J.D. Fugerson poses for a photo ahead of the 2022 season.
BY THE NUMBERS
Top Performers Week 7
Offense
Passing - Worth Co.- QB Chip Cooper - 24/37 408 yards, 6 TDs
Rushing - Lee Co.- RB Ousmane Kromah - 22 carries, 275 yards, 5 TDs
Receiving - Worth Co. - D’ontae Fulton - 5 receptions, 150 yards, 3 TDs
Special Teams - Sherwood Christian - William Price and Easton Enfinger, both with Kick-off return touchdowns
Other notable performances:
Passing - Weston Bryan- Lee Co. - 12/17 169 yards, 1 TD
Passing - Tripp Roberts - Sherwood Christian, 6/9 93 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing - Dougherty - Kameron Davis - 24 carries, 184 yards, 1 TD
Rushing - Sherwood Christian - Easton Enfinger - 23 carries, 174 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing - Dougherty - Jacob Stallworth - 15 carries, 160 yards, 1 TD
Receiving - Lee Co. - JD Fugerson- 10 receptions, 155 yards, 1 TD
Receiving - Worth Co.- Quan Frier- 5 receptions, 98 yards, 1 TD
Receiving - Worth Co. - Parker Weaver- 8 receptions, 92 yards, 2 TDs
Season Leaders - OFFENSE
Passing
Kameron Davis, Dougherty - 79/137, 1266 yards, 12 touchdowns
Chip Cooper, Worth Co. - 95/156, 1223 yards, 14 touchdowns
Thomas Ray, Deerfield-Windsor- 68/127, 1170 yards, 10 touchdowns
Corey Randle, Monroe - 52/82, 834 yards, 8 touchdowns
Keyon Thomas, Westover - 36/76, 479 yards, 2 touchdowns
Rushing
Ousmane Kromah - Lee County -91 carries, 920 yards, 13 touchdowns
Kameron Davis - Dougherty - 78 carries, 725 yards, 4 touchdowns
Easton Enfinger - Sherwood Christian - 49 carries, 592 yards, 10 touchdowns
Kaden Chester - Worth Co. - 101 carries, 520 yards, 6 touchdowns
Aiden Griffin, Westover, 103 carries, 505 yards, 2 touchdowns
Receiving
Larry Lane - Dougherty - 32 receptions, 540 yards, 4 touchdowns
Boles Middleton -Deerfield-Windsor 27 receptions, 539 yards, 7 touchdowns
Hudson Carter - Sherwood Christian- 20 receptions, 419 yards 5 touchdowns
Andrico Jackson - Monroe - 22 receptions, 383 yards, 5 touchdowns
Kavon Johnson - Westover - 22 receptions, 374 yards, 2 touchdowns
