Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 11:38 pm
Lee County's JD Fuguerson caught 10 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns to help the Trojans beat Veterans Friday night.
Top Performers Week 8
Offense
Passing -Dougherty - QB Kameron Davis 22/30 336 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing - Sherwood Christian.- RB Easton Enfinger - 14 carries, 280 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving - Lee Co. - WR JD Fugeron - 10 receptions, 181 yards, 2 TDs
Special Teams - Lee Co. Wyatt Waddell - 5/5 PATs
Other notable performances:
Passing - Weston Bryan- Lee Co. - 15/19 202 yards, 2 TD
Passing - Jordan Washington - Monroe - 6/13 136 yards, 1 TD
Rushing - Lee Co. - Ousmane Kromah - 12 carries, 125 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing - Dougherty - Jacob Stallworth - 12 carries, 101 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing - Dougherty - Kendariyon Johnson - 8 carries, 98 yards, 1 TD
Receiving - Monroe - Andrico Jackson - 5 receptions, 158 yards, 1 TD
Receiving - Dougherty - Jordan Noel - 7 receptions, 101 yards
Receiving - Deerfield-Windsor - Boles Middleton - 9 receptions, 91 yards
Season Leaders - OFFENSE
Passing
Kameron Davis, Dougherty - 109/168, 1602 yards, 15 touchdowns
Chip Cooper, Worth Co. - 102/177, 1308 yards, 14 touchdowns
Thomas Ray, Deerfield-Windsor- 81/146, 1283 yards, 11 touchdowns
Corey Randle, Monroe - 56/91, 844 yards, 9 touchdowns
Keyon Thomas, Westover - 42/93, 588 yards, 2 touchdowns
Rushing
Ousmane Kromah - Lee County -103 carries, 1045 yards, 15 touchdowns
Easton Enfinger - Sherwood Christian - 63 carries, 872 yards, 13 touchdowns
Kameron Davis - Dougherty - 78 carries, 725 yards, 5 touchdowns
Kaden Chester - Worth Co. - 109 carries, 540 yards, 6 touchdowns
Aiden Griffin, Westover, 103 carries, 505 yards, 2 touchdowns
Receiving
Boles Middleton -Deerfield-Windsor - 36 receptions, 630 yards, 7 touchdowns
Larry Lane - Dougherty - 36 receptions, 606 yards, 4 touchdowns
Andrico Jackson - Monroe - 27 receptions, 541 yards, 6 touchdowns
D’Ontae Fulton - Worth Co. - 33 receptions, 460 yards 6 touchdowns
Hudson Carter - Sherwood Christian- 20 receptions, 419 yards 5 touchdowns
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the host Atlanta Braves 7-6 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies, NLDS, Game 1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.