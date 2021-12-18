ALBANY — School’s out but holiday basketball is definitely in this week in the city of Albany. Not only are teams from all over coming to Albany for the annual U-Save It Classic at Monroe High School, there will also be basketball action Monday and Tuesday at Deerfield-Windsor.
The biggest draw of the week likely will be the No. 1-ranked Baldwin High Braves (7-0), who come to Albany for two days. On Wednesday, the Braves will face the undefeated and eighth-ranked Westover Patriots (7-0) with tip-off planned for 5:30 p.m. The next day the Braves will take on Dougherty (5-3) at 5:30.
The U-Save It games begin Wednesday at 2:30 when Mitchell County takes on Taylor County. The Lee County Trojans will follow that game with a contest against Southeast Lauderdale (3-2) of Meridian, Miss. After Westover and Baldwin battle at 5:30, No. 4-ranked Monroe (5-1) will face Perry (4-2) and to end the first night, Dougherty will play Glynn Academy (7-2).
On Thursday, the games begin again at 2:30 with Taylor County facing Terrell County. That game will be followed by Mitchell County versus Glynn Academy before the Dougherty-Baldwin matchup. Westover will follow against Perry and then Monroe will close the night against Southeast Lauderdale.
The U-Save It is not the only basketball in town, however. On Monday, the games of the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic begin with the Westwood (5-0) girls against Americus-Sumter (4-4) at 3 p.m. That game will be followed with Westwood (3-2) against Wheeler County (6-1). Next the No. 7-ranked Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights will face Westover (5-2) and the first night will end with the unbeaten Deerfield-Windsor Knights (6-0) taking on Robert Toombs Christian Academy (5-0).
Tuesday’s games begin with Westover against Westwood’s girls, followed by Westwood and Robert Toombs boys. The Lady Knights will then face Americus-Sumter and the games will end Tuesday evening when the Knights play Wheeler County.
Once Christmas is over, you can find more high school basketball in Leesburg when the annual Roundball Classic takes place beginning Dec. 28 and running through Dec. 30. Local teams such as Monroe and Lee County will headline the tournament, but teams from Florida and North Caroline are also on the schedule.
The tournament begins next Tuesday at 2 p.m. with Wayne County playing Central Macon. The second game will be Taylor County against Lake Minneola, Fla. and then Miami Jackson will face Mt. Zion Christian from North Carolina. The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will have the 6:30 game against Ocoee, Fla. and then the Trojans of Lee County will end the first night against Putnam County.
Games for the next two nights depend on who wins and by point margins of victories, according to information sent from Lee County head coach Kirven Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.